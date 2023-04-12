Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    Yesterday was Suhana Khan's first official media appearance as the new face and brand ambassador of Maybelline, which divided social media. A reddit thread about her speech went viral that has netizens slamming her.

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Even before her acting debut, Suhana Khan bagged a brand endorsement deal. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter got announced as one of the Squad members of a cosmetics brand on Tuesday evening. Set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film, The Archies, Suhana’s big unveiling event left her fans delighted.

    A clip of her speech at the big unveil and launch event went viral on the social media platform Reddit. In the speech clip, Suhana Khan, opened up on her happiness and excitement to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline Newyork. But fans quickly noticed the neglected tea when Suhana Khan repeated the same sentence three times in her speech. She got trolled by netizens and social media users for not being able to articulate a proper speech as an ambassador. They claimed her arrival even before her Bollywood debut to be the 'peak of nepotism.'

    ALSO READ: 'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt and holding leather bag

    Suhana Khan at her first launch show. Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya all seem to have the same accent.
    by u/superstarheaven in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Here is how netizens slammed Suhana Khan's speech via their brutal comments.

    "Sis is giving an underprepared powerpoint presentation on national television. You, telling me she got a role in Archies after prepping to be a performer from NYU lmfaooo. Where is the charisma or confidence? Peak nepotism. I hate to say it, but even nepotism darling Alia Bhatt was not this wooden when she first started out in the show biz," a fan mocked Suhana. "I lost all my hope for her after watching this. Not that I had much. But she is not giving me a single crumb of confidence," another user blasted Suhana. "So underwhelming to watch. Zoya trained her in her camp. She studied at one of the best acting university in the world to be a performer for years. And all she could do here is repeat the same sentence thrice. Be ready to witness the pinnacle of nepotism cause even her face on the campaign is underwhelming af. They will try to sell it as progressive as she is duskier when there are probably way deserving people out there," a fan bashed Suhana.

    ALSO READ: Here are 3 health benefits of switching to brown rice daily

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience goes gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions RBA

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video RBA

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video (WATCH)

    Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH) vma

    Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH)

    Lucky Ali 'Brahman, Abram' jibe: 7 singers who landed in controversy like him RBA

    Lucky Ali 'Brahman, Abram' jibe: 7 singers who landed in controversy like him

    Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable vma

    Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historical record as Manchester City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historic record as Man City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience goes gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions RBA

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

    Myanmar ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village several killed gcw

    Myanmar's ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village, several killed

    IPL 2023 Relieved Rohit Sharma interviewing Tilak Varma after Mumbai Indians special win over Delhi Capitals is a must-watch snt

    IPL 2023: Relieved Rohit Sharma interviewing Tilak Varma after MI's 'special' win over DC is a must-watch

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video RBA

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon