'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

Yesterday was Suhana Khan's first official media appearance as the new face and brand ambassador of Maybelline, which divided social media. A reddit thread about her speech went viral that has netizens slamming her.

Even before her acting debut, Suhana Khan bagged a brand endorsement deal. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter got announced as one of the Squad members of a cosmetics brand on Tuesday evening. Set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film, The Archies, Suhana’s big unveiling event left her fans delighted.

A clip of her speech at the big unveil and launch event went viral on the social media platform Reddit. In the speech clip, Suhana Khan, opened up on her happiness and excitement to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline Newyork. But fans quickly noticed the neglected tea when Suhana Khan repeated the same sentence three times in her speech. She got trolled by netizens and social media users for not being able to articulate a proper speech as an ambassador. They claimed her arrival even before her Bollywood debut to be the 'peak of nepotism.'

Here is how netizens slammed Suhana Khan's speech via their brutal comments.

"Sis is giving an underprepared powerpoint presentation on national television. You, telling me she got a role in Archies after prepping to be a performer from NYU lmfaooo. Where is the charisma or confidence? Peak nepotism. I hate to say it, but even nepotism darling Alia Bhatt was not this wooden when she first started out in the show biz," a fan mocked Suhana. "I lost all my hope for her after watching this. Not that I had much. But she is not giving me a single crumb of confidence," another user blasted Suhana. "So underwhelming to watch. Zoya trained her in her camp. She studied at one of the best acting university in the world to be a performer for years. And all she could do here is repeat the same sentence thrice. Be ready to witness the pinnacle of nepotism cause even her face on the campaign is underwhelming af. They will try to sell it as progressive as she is duskier when there are probably way deserving people out there," a fan bashed Suhana.

