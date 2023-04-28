Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible

    Suhana Khan is already a sensation on social media. Her recent bikini photo has taken the internet by storm. Take a look at the picture here.

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Global icon and King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is a big name today. She already has a massive fan following on social media. The diva keeps treating her fans with her breathtaking pictures. 

    The starkid, who will make her acting debut in noted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's directorial Netflix film titled The Archies, set social media ablaze when she dropped a sunkissed and sexy picture of herself in a white bikini.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Photos: Is SKIMS owner leaving reality TV for full-time law? Here's what we know

    A dedicated Suhana Khan fan page on Twitter shared an image where she had donned a skimpy bikini while soaking in the sun. Suhana rounded off her ocean look in hair tied in a bun.

    The ardent Suhana Khan fan page shared a stunning and ravishing photograph of the soon-to-be bollywood actress, where she appeared on a bed inside a beautiful room decorated by Gauri Khan. She wore a white crop top and blue trousers. "White is her colour, y'all - Suhana's recent photoshoot for @gaurikhan's coffee table book!" the caption said. Suhana stared directly into the camera in a black-and-white photo alongside the colored one. She wore glitzy makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail.

    Lately, Suhana has been in the news for her rumoured affair with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. At Tania Shroff's birthday bash, he was blowing a kiss to Suhana. In the video, SRK's daughter is leaving the venue while Agastya, Tania, and Ahan Shetty come to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya, who stood nearby, helped Suhana to her car. Before getting in, Suhana waved at Agastya, and in return, he blew a kiss and then closed the car door.

    The dating rumours started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. On Agastya's birthday, Suhana dropped a mushy snap with him. Meanwhile, Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

    The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

    ALSO READ: Three healthy drinks to combat Vitamin D deficiency in your body

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests ADC

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests

    Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details vma

    Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details

    ''Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening anr

    ''Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening

    Agent movie review: Is Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty's spy action thriller worth watching? Read this before buying tickets RBA

    Agent movie review: Is Akhil Akkineni's spy action thriller worth watching? Read this before buying tickets

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 movie review: Fans call Mani Ratnam's film 'real pride of Indian Cinema'; read other reactions RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 review: Fans call Mani Ratnam's film 'real pride of Indian Cinema'; read other reactions

    Recent Stories

    Here is why Apple iPhone 15 Pro may drop solid state button gcw

    Here's why Apple iPhone 15 Pro may drop solid-state button

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests ADC

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests

    Kerala forest dept launches 'Mission Arikomban' to capture rice-eating tusker anr

    Kerala Forest Department launches 'Mission Arikomban' to capture rice-eating tusker

    SC rejects plea seeking transfer of all party assets with Uddhav Thackeray faction to CM Eknath Shinde AJR

    SC rejects plea seeking transfer of all party assets with Uddhav Thackeray faction to CM Eknath Shinde

    Tabssum Shaik, face of Karnataka Hijab row, offers tips for success in exams

    Tabassum Shaik, face of Karnataka Hijab row, offers tips for success in exams

    Recent Videos

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon