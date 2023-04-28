Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible

Suhana Khan is already a sensation on social media. Her recent bikini photo has taken the internet by storm. Take a look at the picture here.

Global icon and King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is a big name today. She already has a massive fan following on social media. The diva keeps treating her fans with her breathtaking pictures.

The starkid, who will make her acting debut in noted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's directorial Netflix film titled The Archies, set social media ablaze when she dropped a sunkissed and sexy picture of herself in a white bikini.

A dedicated Suhana Khan fan page on Twitter shared an image where she had donned a skimpy bikini while soaking in the sun. Suhana rounded off her ocean look in hair tied in a bun.

The ardent Suhana Khan fan page shared a stunning and ravishing photograph of the soon-to-be bollywood actress, where she appeared on a bed inside a beautiful room decorated by Gauri Khan. She wore a white crop top and blue trousers. "White is her colour, y'all - Suhana's recent photoshoot for @gaurikhan's coffee table book!" the caption said. Suhana stared directly into the camera in a black-and-white photo alongside the colored one. She wore glitzy makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail.

Lately, Suhana has been in the news for her rumoured affair with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. At Tania Shroff's birthday bash, he was blowing a kiss to Suhana. In the video, SRK's daughter is leaving the venue while Agastya, Tania, and Ahan Shetty come to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya, who stood nearby, helped Suhana to her car. Before getting in, Suhana waved at Agastya, and in return, he blew a kiss and then closed the car door.

The dating rumours started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. On Agastya's birthday, Suhana dropped a mushy snap with him. Meanwhile, Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

