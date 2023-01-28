Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam reacts to Pathaan's success; says 'Paapa, it's all karma'

Shah Rukh Khan shared his son AbRam's reaction to Pathaan. He also explained why he didn't do interviews before Pathaan's release.

Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the big screen after a four-year absence, and fans are overjoyed! The actor is back with a bang, and his newly released film Pathaan has received a positive reception from the public.

SRK was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, and while he made cameos in the flicks Rocketry and Brahmastra, Pathaan represents his first full-fledged feature appearance in four years. While SRK sponsored several 'Ask SRK' sessions on Twitter before the premiere of his film Pathaan in theatres, he did not give media interviews before the film's release.

Pathaan's success was described as "karma" by Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam. During his #AskSRK session, the actor revealed his son's emotional comment. On Saturday, the actor conducted a post-Pathaan AMA session, answering any Pathaan-related queries.

A fan asked Shah Rukh what AbRam’s reaction was to Pathaan. “@iamsrk Abram’s response after watching Pathaan?" To which Shah Rukh replied, “I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it."

Shah Rukh Khan had previously revealed that AbRam had enjoyed the trailer and also revealed his favourite scene. “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan," Shah Rukh had revealed during an Ask SRK session earlier this month.

Shah Rukh Khan also questioned Pathaan's blazing box-office figures despite few pre-release events, interviews or promotions. "#AskSRK @iamsrk ke baawajood bhi #pathaan itna roar kar rahii hai #BoxOfficeCollection ke baawajood bhi #pathaan itna roar kar rahii hai #BoxOfficeCollection," a Twitter user tweeted. In response, Shah Rukh explained why he chose not to conduct interviews. "Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main nahi karunga!!! Aakar dekh lo, Jungle mein. "#Pathaan," SRK tweeted.

Pathaan has already surpassed various box office records, including a total of Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film, which debuted in theatres on January 25 and starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has already surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 box office record in just three days.

Following Pathaan, Shah Rukh will appear in Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film, which is set to be released in June, also stars Nayanthara and a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. After that, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead in the film. Both films are Shah Rukh's first collaboration with the filmmakers.