    Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan review Pathaan, write a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan

    Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan recently took to their official Instagram handle to write a heartfelt note to Shah Rukh Khan as they both reviewed the superstar's latest release, Pathaan. Read on to know more.

    Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan review Pathaan, write a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan vma
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, has made a massive comeback to film after a four years hiatus with the spy thriller Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is receiving immense love from audiences and film industry members. 

    Bollywood industry's most globally loved and prominent stars who recently saw Pathaan on the big screens are now heaping praises on Shah Rukh Khan's recent blockbuster with heartfelt social media posts.

    Sardar Uddham Singh fame global star Vicky Kaushal and Shehzada of B-town, the global superstar Kartik Aaryan are the latest die-hard fans to join the bandwagon of stars who have been giving it excellent reviews.

    The stellar Bollywood star, who got emotionally charged and overwhelmed after watching Shah Rukh Khan's nuanced and stellar performance in Pathaan, took to his official Instagram handle and shared his review with a heartfelt note. Vicky Kaushal shared a click from the theatres with the superstar on the silver screen on his Instagram story and wrote, "You make us all dream to be a part of the movies all over again. Thank you @iamsrk (red heart emoji)".

    Similarly, even Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle on Instagram. The star reviewed Pathaan after watching King Khan's adrenaline-filled film. Emotionally charged after watching Pathaan, like a true fan, Kartik Aaryan's caption read, "Welcome back sir, @iamsrk." He also loved the surprise cameo appearance of Salman Khan in the film. He adds, "What a moment, @beingsalmankhan sir. #MagicOfMovies." Kartik hailed applause on Deepika and John's powerful performance in Pathaan. He wrote, "Killing it, @deepikapadukone. Menacing @thejohnabraham." Finally, he also gave a rave review of director Siddharth Anand's brilliant direction. Kartik shared, "#SiddharthAnand Sir, what a spectacle."

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics, bollywood stars, and fans better than expected from the opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

