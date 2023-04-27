Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three healthy drinks to combat Vitamin D deficiency in your body

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    One of the most essential vitamins that the body needs in order to carry out its many activities is vitamin D. Try these incredible vitamin D-rich drinks and add them to your everyday diet.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    In addition to being essential, vitamin D helps increase resistance to many ailments. You must include these healthy drinks for vitamin D insufficiency in your diet. Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common problems in today’s nutrition and health globe. 

    A large percentage of people nowadays suffer from vitamin D deficiency as a result of unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits. As a result, consuming a diet rich in vitamin D is essential.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Orange Juice:

    One such drink is orange juice. Yes, orange juice has many health-promoting nutrients and vitamin D is one of them. Always opt for homemade fresh orange juice to avoid adulteration or artificial additives. 

    Orange juice contains essential nutrients, including vitamin D. Consider producing it yourself rather than buying it. Vitamin C supports healthy skin and aids in the efficient operation of the immune system.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Cow Milk:

    In addition to being a good source of vitamin D. Cow milk is also high in calcium, which strengthens bones. If you consume milk, your skin and hair stay in good condition. If you do not like drinking raw milk. You can turn it into a smoothie or add chocolate syrup before drinking.

    Cow milk is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. Cow milk is naturally a good source of various nutrients, including vitamin D.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Buttermilk:

    Yogurt, curd, and buttermilk are rich sources of vitamin D. The vitamin deficiency of the body is corrected by ingesting lassi or raita. In hot weather, curd keeps the body cool, reducing the risk of several ailments.

    One cup of buttermilk provides 127 international units of vitamin D. Your daily requirement for the human body is 600 international units, making buttermilk a good source of vitamin D. The most important role of vitamin D is to aid your body in absorbing calcium.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Have these 5 fruits during summer to increase stamina and stay fit

    Have these 5 fruits during summer to increase stamina and stay fit

    Daily Horoscope for April 27 2023 aries gemini libra leo cancer virgo scorpio pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 27, 2023: Trouble for Aries on family front, health of Virgo may be affected & more

    Numerology Prediction for April 27 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Barbie launches doll with Down Syndrome hopes to increase diversity gcw

    Barbie launches doll with Down Syndrome, hopes to increase diversity

    Love drinking tea? 5 Health risks you can have after excess consumption RBA

    Love drinking tea? 5 Health risks you can have after excess consumption

    Recent Stories

    Have these 5 fruits during summer to increase stamina and stay fit

    Have these 5 fruits during summer to increase stamina and stay fit

    Three indigenous Ayurvedic oils which can help you in reducing hair loss vma

    Three indigenous Ayurvedic oils which can help you in reducing hair loss

    Daily Horoscope for April 27 2023 aries gemini libra leo cancer virgo scorpio pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 27, 2023: Trouble for Aries on family front, health of Virgo may be affected & more

    Numerology Prediction for April 27 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy prevails over Virat Kohli as KKR makes it double over RCB; netizens amazed-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jason Roy prevails over Virat Kohli as KKR makes it double over RCB; netizens amazed

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon