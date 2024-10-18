Shah Rukh Khan reveals where he wants to spend his final moments; See details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals where he wants to spend his final moments

    Actor Shah Rukh Khan expressed his desire to die while acting. What did he say about his death?

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wants his last moments to be on a movie set RTM
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's reigning Khans for decades, remains at the top. For the past three decades, King Khan has delivered blockbuster after blockbuster. After a period of setbacks, Shah Rukh has seen a resurgence in the last two years. Even at 58, he continues to romance actresses much younger than him, often facing social media trolling for intimate scenes. Undeterred, Shah Rukh embodies the idea that age is just a number.

    Recently, the actor spoke about death. Having received a lifetime achievement award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Shah Rukh shared a unique dream: to die while acting. There are numerous examples of artists from various fields who breathed their last while performing. Yakshagana and theatre legends have met such ends.

    Now, Shah Rukh Khan seems to harbor a similar desire. When asked about how long he intends to continue acting, the 58-year-old replied, 'Yes, I will act forever. I want to act until I die. My desire is to die while acting.' He further elaborated, explaining that he envisions a scenario where the director calls 'cut' after a scene, but he doesn't get up. That, he says, is his ultimate wish.

    'I'm not a very serious actor. I celebrate the joy of life through my acting. I act to share happiness, to give love. Art, painting, singing, music - all these mean the same thing to me. If I entertain you for two minutes, that's the love I show you. If I can love someone for 50 years, that's entertainment. If I can entertain for 30 seconds, that's creative,' said Shah Rukh, expressing his desire to entertain people until his last breath. His upcoming film is 'King,' starring alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. Produced by his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, 'King' is slated for release on Eid 2026.

