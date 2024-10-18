Health

Sambar

Sambar is nutrient-rich and is a common dish, especially in South India. Let's explore its potential anti-cancer properties.

Image credits: freepik

Sambar vs cancer

Comparing cancer incidence between regular sambar consumers and others reveals no significant difference.

Image credits: social media

Anti-cancer

However, the ingredients used in sambar are known to possess anti-cancer properties.

Image credits: Pinterest

Turmeric

Turmeric, a natural antibiotic, contains curcumin, a molecule with potential anti-cancer properties, according to some studies.

Image credits: Pixabay

Cumin and pepper

Cumin contains thymol, and pepper contains piperine, both of which have cytotoxic properties that fight cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Garlic

Garlic, used in sambar, is rich in allicin and sulfur components, which also have anti-cancer properties.

Image credits: Getty

Lentils and vegetables

Lentils and vegetables in sambar are high in fiber, which may also contribute to its anti-cancer potential.

Image credits: social media

Tamarind extract

Tamarind extract in sambar is rich in antioxidants and is being studied for its potential to destroy breast cancer cells.

Image credits: google

Fighting cancer

While sambar may not directly cure cancer, its ingredients possess cancer-fighting properties.

Image credits: Getty
