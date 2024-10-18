Health
Sambar is nutrient-rich and is a common dish, especially in South India. Let's explore its potential anti-cancer properties.
Comparing cancer incidence between regular sambar consumers and others reveals no significant difference.
However, the ingredients used in sambar are known to possess anti-cancer properties.
Turmeric, a natural antibiotic, contains curcumin, a molecule with potential anti-cancer properties, according to some studies.
Cumin contains thymol, and pepper contains piperine, both of which have cytotoxic properties that fight cancer.
Garlic, used in sambar, is rich in allicin and sulfur components, which also have anti-cancer properties.
Lentils and vegetables in sambar are high in fiber, which may also contribute to its anti-cancer potential.
Tamarind extract in sambar is rich in antioxidants and is being studied for its potential to destroy breast cancer cells.
While sambar may not directly cure cancer, its ingredients possess cancer-fighting properties.