Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024

Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is a special festival for women in Hinduism. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20th. On this day, women fast and pray for the long life of their husbands. They worship the moon and break their fast only after sighting it. The Karwa Chauth thali is decorated for this moon worship. Learn what items should be included in the Karwa Chauth thali.

Two Karvas for the Karwa Chauth Thali

While decorating the Karwa Chauth thali, you should include two karvas (earthen pots). One karva is made of clay and the other of metal. It is believed that one karva represents the married woman and the other represents the goddess. You can find clay karvas in the market. You can also decorate a plain karva at home using a mixture of rice and turmeric paste.

Include Seekh in the Karwa Chauth Thali

Seekh (wheat stalks), considered a symbol of the goddess's power, should also be included in the Karwa Chauth thali. Buy 14 seekh from the market for Karwa Chauth. Place 7 seekh in each of the two karvas and worship them. Also, include 12 pooris (deep-fried bread) and 2 fruits in the thali. You can also add sweets if you wish. Along with these, arrange akshat (unbroken rice grains), roli (vermilion powder), and water in the thali.

Sieve and Marital Items in the Karwa Chauth Thali

Include a sieve in the Karwa Chauth thali. The sieve is used to view the moon during the worship. Also, include a diya (lamp) with ghee and a wick. To please Goddess Karwa, include items symbolic of marriage (suhaag ka saman).

You can decorate the Karwa Chauth thali with decorative items at home. Alternatively, you can buy a decorated thali from the market. On Karwa Chauth, adorn yourself in the traditional sixteen adornments (solah shringar) before worshipping the moon.

