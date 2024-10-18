Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India dispatches humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid ongoing conflict, 33 tons of medical supplies sent; see pic

    In a remarkable act of solidarity, India has extended a lifeline to Lebanon by dispatching a generous 33-ton consignment of vital medical supplies to aid the crisis-stricken nation.

    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 7:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 7:44 PM IST

    In a remarkable act of solidarity, India has extended a lifeline to Lebanon by dispatching a generous 33-ton consignment of vital medical supplies to aid the crisis-stricken nation. The first shipment, comprising 11 tons of essential healthcare provisions, was dispatched today, marking a crucial intervention in Lebanon’s struggle to manage its severe healthcare challenges.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA ) confirmed the details of this humanitarian mission in a recent statement. The shipment is loaded with life-saving pharmaceutical supplies, including medications for cardiovascular diseases, powerful NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), antibiotics, anesthetics, and other essential anti-inflammatory agents.

    This is just the beginning of India’s substantial commitment to Lebanon’s health crisis. Additional consignments are scheduled to follow, ensuring sustained support in the coming weeks.

    The remaining medical aid shipments, set to be dispatched in two more phases, will further strengthen Lebanon's ability to combat its escalating healthcare emergency.

     

    Recent Israeli airstrikes have resulted in significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. Just yesterday, at least 22 people lost their lives in strikes across Lebanon, while an airstrike on Thursday destroyed the municipal headquarters of a major town, claiming at least 16 lives, including that of the town's mayor.

