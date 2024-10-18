Diwali special! 5 best camera phones under Rs 25,000 you shouldn’t miss

Looking for a great camera phone under Rs 25,000 this Diwali? Here are five top contenders: OnePlus Nord CE 4, Vivo T3 Pro, Nothing Phone 2a, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, each offering unique features and performance.

People are searching for the greatest gadgets to improve their own computers or give as gifts as the Diwali 2024 season approaches. You've come to the correct place if you're wanting to spend less than Rs 25,000 on a new smartphone with a great camera. Up until performance value is brought to the table, the lot here discusses phones that are mostly focused on cameras. The top five camera phones under Rs 25,000 that you can get right now are as follows:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 The IP54-rated OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a polycarbonate rear panel and casing. For a casual user, the performance is not too bad: it's bright and HDR10 certified, but its touch sensitivity is inadequate, which makes it react badly to games. Running on Oxygen OS 14, which is based on Android 14, the phone has new AI-enabled capabilities like Fluid Cloud and is customizable. At this budget range, the video recording quality is a little disappointing, but the camera performance is mediocre. With quick wired charging, the battery life is really good. For a non-gamers, it's a good option.

Vivo T3 Pro On August 27, 2024, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G was unveiled. It has a 6.77-inch FHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The powerful 5500mAh battery, which supports 80W rapid charging, is packed inside an Android 14 device. In addition to a 16MP front camera for selfies, it has a dual back camera configuration with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera. Funtouch OS 14 is used by the 128GB and 256GB storage versions. It has an IP64 classification, meaning it is resistant to both water and dust. And as of October 2024, the price in India would start at Rs. 24,999.

Nothing Phone 2a On March 5, 2024, the Nothing Phone 2a was released. It runs Android 14 and features a 6.70-inch FHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. RAM choices range from 8GB to 12GB, and the gadget is backed by a 5000mAh battery that enables rapid charging. There are options for 128GB and 256GB of built-in storage. The front camera has a single 32MP sensor for selfies, while the dual back camera arrangement consists of two 50MP sensors. Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, and 4G connection are all features of its Nothing OS 2.5 operating system. The smartphone will be released in India with a starting price of Rs. 21,999 and come in two color options: black and white.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is a dual-SIM Android smartphone that runs MyUX, an operating system based on Android 14. The 6.7-inch Full-HD+ pOLED curved screen has Gorilla Glass 5 and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. With up to 12GB of RAM, the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 CPU can provide the necessary functions. It boasts three cameras: a 32MP front camera, a 13MP ultra-wide/macro camera, and a 50MP main camera. 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC are all included. In addition to an in-display fingerprint sensor and other sensors for increased usefulness, the built-in storage capacity may reach up to 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G On March 11, 2024, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G was revealed. The display is 6.60 inches, is 120Hz based, and is FHD+. This smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports quick charging and an Android 14 OS with 8GB of RAM. There are three cameras on the back, a 50MP primary camera, lenses from 8MP and 5MP cameras, and a 13MP front camera for taking selfies. It includes 256GB of extendable storage, runs on One UI 6, and has an IP67 dust and water resistant rating. The Galaxy A35 5G comes in three colors and starts at Rs. 21,778.

