Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ makes a profit even before its release? Film’s OTT rights sold for THIS much

The OTT rights for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’, co-starring Nayanthara, have reportedly been sold. Per the reports, Atlee’s film already seems to be making business, much before its release.

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to return to the screens with Atlee’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’. Also starring the Lady Superstar of South, Nayanthara, the film is one of the most awaited projects of Shah Rukh. Although Shah Rukh was last seen in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ and ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ in cameo roles, his last film that hit the theatres was ‘Zero’, co-starring actor Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

However, come 2023 and Shah Rukh Khan will treat his film with not one but three back-to-back films. He will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’, Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, all of which will be released in the theatres in 2023. While ‘Pathaan’ is gearing up for its release in January, an update regarding ‘Jawan’ has come to the fore.

According to media reports, the OTT rights for ‘Jawan’ have already been sold. Netflix and Amazon Prime were at the forefront of this race of buying the rights. Previously, there were reports in the past that the satellite rights of this film have been sold for Rs 250 crores. But according to fresh reports, the OTT rights of the ‘Jawan’ have been bought by Amazon Prime for Rs 100 crore.

If these reports are true then ‘Jawan’ is already running in profit even before its release. While the film’s OTT rights were sold for Rs 100 crores, the satellite rights have been sold for Rs 250 crores. Its TV and music rights are yet to be sold. It is being said that for this also the makers are trying to collect a hefty amount.

Shahrukh Khan's film ‘Pathaan’ is also ready for release. This film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be released next year. As for Dunki, the actor will be sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu for the first time. Dunki is expected to be released on Christmas next year, on December 22, 2023.