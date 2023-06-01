Sex and the City reboot: Will Kim Cattrall return as Samantha Jones? Read this

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Cattrall will resume her role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City reboot. Between 1998 and 2004, the original series aired for six seasons and till a popular show on Disney+ Hotstar.
     

    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    There's some good news for Sex and the City fans. Kim Cattrall returns for the sequel to the smash HBO series Sex and the City, And Just Like That. 

    In the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That, Kim will reprise her role as Samantha Jones. She will, however, only appear in one scene.

    Kim Cattrall recorded a sequence as Samantha Jones in March for And Just Like That, according to an HBO/Max spokeswoman. Variety reports that the Canadian actress shot her conversation on March 22 in New York City, without meeting or communicating with the series' actors. 

    For six seasons, Cattrall portrayed the sex-loving PR executive Samantha  Jones in Sex and the City. According to Variety, Samantha will be seen on the phone with Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the role of Carrie Bradshaw in the sequence. She has relocated to London.

    About Sex and the City
    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprise their roles from the original HBO series from 1998 to 2004. While the original series focused on women in their 30s navigating the difficult realities of life and friendship, the resurrection focused on women in their 50s handling the complicated reality of life and friendship.

    The first season of And Just Like That also starred Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sara Ramirez, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi, and King executive produced the new series. King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky contributed writing. King, Gillian Robespierre, Nixon, Anu Valia, and Nisha Ganatra were among the directors.

    Darren Star developed Sex and the City for HBO, based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name.

