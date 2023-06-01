Samantha Ruth Prabhu to share screen space with Priyanka Chopra; read details

Speculations are going wild as of now. The media mills claim that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra could cross paths on screen in the Citadel universe. Know details.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra have one thing in common right now. It is that both of them are a part of the Citadel universe. Priyanka is leading the foundation version of the Prime Video series. Samantha will essay a central character in the Indian version of Citadel, filmed by maverick director duo, Raj and DK.

Although details about the role of Samantha Ruth Prabhu are still under wraps and nothing got revealed about the same at current, a recent episode of Citadel seems to have implied that Samantha could be playing mother to Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) in the series.

In the fifth episode, Nadia (Priyanka Chopra) gets a call from someone. It gets revealed that the ‘someone’ is her father, Rahi Gambhir. As this scene unfolded in episode five of Citadel, everyone got a clear picture that Varun Dhawan might play the role of Nadia (Priyanka)'s father in the Indian version of Citadel.

This moment has opened the dam of speculations about the role of Samantha in the Citadel universe. According to a report by a reputed and regional Hindi entertainment portal, speculations are going wild that Samantha could play the mother to Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) in the series. Given the arrangement of events, Citadel India could be in the late 80s and 90s. The makers are yet to react to these claims.

The speculations are well-supported by Samantha declaring on record that Citadel India is not a remake of the international version but is definitely connected to it. Samantha shared the news after a fan reached out to her asking about it.

"@samantharuthprabhuoffl. I have one question. Is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages. So if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences, many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused. Can you clarify if it is the same or different?? BTW (by the way), a happy birthday. God bless you!!," one of the fans wrote in the comment section. To this the Shaakuntalam actress clarified that Citadel India is not a remake. "It is not a REMAKE!!," she replied.

