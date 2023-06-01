Malaika Arora pregnancy rumours: Here's how Arjun Kapoor reacts to media reports

Arjun Kapoor responds to Malaika Arora's pregnancy reports by saying, 'check with us once, don't presume.' Recently, the actor broke his silence, saying 'people shouldn't just assume'.

Last year, rumours surfaced that Malaika Arora was pregnant. Arjun Kapoor, her partner, then issued a statement denying the fake pregnancy claims. In his statement, Arjun attacked the media story for stating Malaika was pregnant with his kid. It had enraged him to no end. In a recent interview, the actor spoke up again about the incident and how it affected him.

Fans and admirers of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora frequently set relationship objectives for them. In response to Malaika's fake pregnancy rumours,

Also Read: Selena Gomez reveals details about life under media glare; Here's what she said

Arjun told Bollywood Bubble.com, “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession."

He added, "There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there.”

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez reveals who her dream director, here's what we know

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time. In 2019, they made their romance Instagram official. Following their confirmation much was remarked about their 12-year age difference, but the couple reacted with love and compassion.

Arjun is 37 years old, and Malaika is 49 years old. Malaika and Arjun frequently engage in PDA on social media. Arjun was most recently seen in Kuttey.