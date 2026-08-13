Salman Khan unveiled the India trailer for '7 Dogs', an action-thriller featuring his and Sanjay Dutt's reunion. The film, starring Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, hits Indian theatres on August 21.

Salman Khan Unveils Trailer, Reunites with Sanjay Dutt

The India release trailer of global action-thriller '7 Dogs' was unveiled by actor Salman Khan on Thursday, setting the stage for the film's theatrical release in the country on August 21 this year.

The trailer features special action appearances by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, marking a major screen reunion for the Bollywood stars. The high-octane promo gives audiences a first glimpse of the "Sanju-Salman" duo sharing the screen in an international action setting. Their appearance has added to anticipation around the film, which brings together performers and filmmakers from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood and West Asia. https://www.instagram.com/p/Db-EgTXIXce/

Star-Studded International Cast and Crew

Ensemble Cast

'7 Dogs' is led by Egyptian stars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz, with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt representing India. The cast also includes Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi and Max Huang, among others.

Acclaimed Creative Team

Produced by Sela Studios with the support of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Riyadh Season, the film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The duo previously directed Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. 7 Dogs has been conceived and co-written by Turki Alalshikh.

The film also brings together an international action team. Its combat and stunt sequences were developed with the involvement of 87Eleven, the action and stunt company associated with the John Wick franchise. Veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunleavy, whose credits include Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick, leads the film's action and stunt design.

Directors on International Collaboration

Speaking about the film's international collaboration and its India release, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said, "7 Dogs has always been a truly international film for us. Ahmed and Karim are the heart of the story, and they brought incredible energy to these characters. Around them, we had the opportunity to work with extraordinary performers from different parts of the world, including Monica, Giancarlo, Salman and Sanjay. That combination is what makes the film so special. We are thrilled that audiences in India will now get to experience 7 Dogs on the big screen," in a press statement.

'7 Dogs' is set to arrive in Indian theatres on August 21. (ANI)