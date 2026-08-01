Salman Khan shared an emotional Instagram post for Sanjay Dutt, calling him 'mera bada bhai' and celebrating their long friendship with a picture and the song 'Chal Mere Bhai'. The post received love from fans and Sanjay's wife, Maanayata Dutt.

Superstar Salman Khan delighted fans on social media after sharing a heartfelt post dedicated to longtime friend and fellow actor Sanjay Dutt. The actor posted a photograph of the two sharing a warm embrace on Instagram, accompanied by an emotional caption celebrating their decades-long friendship. Salman also added the song 'Chal Mere Bhai' to the post, recalling one of their popular collaborations. Expressing his admiration and affection for Sanjay Dutt, Salman wrote, "Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba ,baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba , mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah,Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba."

The post drew widespread attention within hours, attracting millions of likes and a flood of reactions from fans and members of the film industry. Among those responding was Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's wife, who commented, "Brothers for life." Fans also filled the comments section with heart and fire emojis, celebrating the enduring friendship between the two actors.

A Friendship On and Off-Screen

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared one of Bollywood's most enduring off-screen and on-screen friendships for decades. They starred together in the romantic drama Saajan (1991), alongside Madhuri Dixit, and later reunited in David Dhawan's comedy Chal Mere Bhai (2000), co-starring Karisma Kapoor.

Apart from their film collaborations, the two actors also co-hosted Bigg Boss Season 5. Salman additionally made a cameo appearance in Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar (2012).