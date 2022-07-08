Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding: Sangeet to Reception-all you need to know about the SHAADI

Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding updates-Here is all you need to know about their marital customs before tomorrow's ceremony.

The boldest and most fearless TV actress Payal Rohatgi is getting married to wrestler Sangram Singh after dating for about ten years. The pair will be united in marriage on July 8 in front of their loved ones and close friends.

The actress has been posting beautiful photos of traditions to her social media account, and Payal unquestionably looked stunning and joyful in them. Here is all you need to know about their marital customs before tomorrow's ceremony.

Tomorrow in Agra, Payal and Sangram will exchange wedding vows in a small ceremony with only family members present. On his Instagram account, the soon-to-be groom Sangram posted lovely images from the Pooja the couple conducted before starting their new life together.

The wrestler frequently posted images of the future bride Payal, shining and lovely in a vivid maroon lehenga. Sangram complemented her wonderfully in the photos while donning a drab yellow kurta pyjama. Walking hand in hand, the couple smiled for the cameras.

Prior to the event, the couple went to the Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir to seek blessings and shared beautiful photos online. They captioned the image, "The beginning of this great trip of our life." Your positive energy and kind wishes are needed. Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, Payal and Sangram wrote, “Beginning of this beautiful journey of our life!! Need all your blessings & wishes.”

Without a sangeet night, what is a wedding? Prior to D-day, Payal and Sangram will conduct a sangeet ceremony where the couple will perform a unique number.

Additionally, there are rumours that the pair would throw lavish parties for their pals in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

We're really looking forward to seeing them as a married couple and watching them take this important step.

The couple got engaged in 2014 after meeting on the reality series "Survivor India." Sangram and Payal's romance began there. The two have had a healthy connection ever since. The rest is history, of course!