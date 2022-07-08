Pictures: Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding- "I am so excited, wedding is in the 850-year-old temple"

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jul 8, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

    Before being married on July 9th, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh shared some adorable photos on Instagram and asked for everyone's blessings.
     

    On July 9, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh plan to exchange vows. After Payal's stay in jail, the couple—who had been together for 12 years—finally made the commitment. Prior to their shaadi, Payal and Sangram have uploaded some adorable photos together and asked for everyone's prayers on their upcoming marriage.
     

    Sangram is wearing an embellished white kurta, while Payal is dressed in a maroon lehenga with profuse embroidery. In one of the images, Payal can be seen kissing her partner. In a another image, Sangram is seen hugging Payal.
     

    The wedding is slated to take place in Agra on July 9. Prior to the event, the couple went to the Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir to seek blessings and shared beautiful photos online.

    They captioned the image, "The beginning of this great trip of our life." Your positive energy and kind wishes are needed.
     

    Payal looks resplendent in the gorgeous maroon lehenga, while Sangram chose a yellow kurta and paired it with a jacket.

    Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, Payal and Sangram wrote, “Beginning of this beautiful journey of our life!! Need all your blessings & wishes.” 
     

    Many celebrities and fans left their congratulations in the comments. As the two go forward in their life, all we can wait to see are the wedding photos.

    The Haldi, Mehndi, and Sangeet ceremonies were held at JP Palace in Agra as part of Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi's pre-marriage festivities. Also Read: 9 Sexy videos and pictures: Ameesha Patel, 46, shows off her HOT body in black bikini

    The wedding will be held at an Agra temple, and celebrations will follow in Delhi and Mumbai. The pair also intends to plant 100 trees, feed 200 animals, and take care of 100 orphan youngsters on their wedding day. Also Read: Thor: Love and Thunder Day 1 Collection: Chris Hemsworth-starrer roars at box office

