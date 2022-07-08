5 interesting facts about historical Rajeshwar Temple, venue of Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh’s wedding

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh got married at a centuries-old Shiv temple in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Here are some interesting facts that you must know about the Rajeshwar Temple.

After years of dating each other, actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh tied the nuptial knot on Friday at Agra’s historical ‘Rajeshwar Temple’. The couple had a simple yet beautiful wedding with the blessings of Lord Shiva. The temple where the two got married, is said to be at least 850 years old. And not just that, it is one of the temples where it is believed that any wish you make, comes true. There are many more interesting facts about the temple that one must know about, out of which, five have been listed below:

Temple established by one ‘Seth’ of Rajkheda: Legend has it that a Seth of Rajkheda (Bharatpur, Rajasthan) was carrying a Shivling on a bullock cart that he got from the banks of Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh, to install it in Rajakheda. When he reached the place where the temple stands today, he rested near a well. That is when he saw Lord Shiva in his dreams and told him that he should install the Shivling at this very spot. When he woke up, the man ignored his dream and tried to continue his journey. However, the Shivling got installed there on its own, and since then has been at the very spot.

It is at least 850 years old: According to the head priest of the temple, the historical temple is at least 850-year-old. It is one of the oldest temples in India.

The Shivling is famous for changing its colour: It is believed that the Shivling at Rajeshwar Temple changes its colour thrice a day. The colour appears white during morning aarti, light blue during the afternoon aarti and pink during the evening aarti.

Special aarti is held during the month of Savan: During the holy month of Savan, the temple’s door is opened at 4 am and closes at 10.30 pm for all the worshipers. A special puja is also held during the month. On other days, the temple is usually kept closed from 1 pm to 3.30 pm.

A trust takes care of the temple: For the functioning of the temple, a trust has been created that takes care of it. The temple was renovated and expanded years ago with the help of the locals and the trust.