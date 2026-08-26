Indian Idol Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak received a grand welcome from hundreds of well-wishers in her hometown of Balasore, Odisha. She was also felicitated by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati for her achievement on the singing reality show.

'Indian Idol' Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak received a grand and warm welcome from hundreds of emotional well-wishers upon arriving in her hometown in the Balasore district of Odisha.

Jyotirmayee Nayak won Indian Idol Season 16, emerging as the winner after months of performances on the singing reality show.

A Winning Journey

Jyotirmayee ended her Indian Idol journey with a performance of 'Saiyaan O Saiyaan.' During her time on the show, she also received praise for her performance of 'O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi,' which earned a standing ovation from veteran actor Hema Malini. Her performance of 'Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain' also left Leena Chandavarkar impressed, with the veteran actor saying she would like to hear the iconic song in Jyotirmayee's voice.

Before appearing on Indian Idol, Jyotirmayee was already working in the Odia music industry. She had also worked with cancer patients through music therapy.

Governor Felicitates the Winner

After winning the title in July, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati felicitated Indian Idol Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak at the Lok Bhavan.

Appreciating her exceptional talent, dedication and perseverance, the Governor said her achievement has brought pride to Odisha and will inspire young artists to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work.

Speaking to ANI, Jyotirmayee Nayak expressed her delight at meeting the Odisha Governor earlier, "It was a great moment for me as I got to meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and he welcomed us with a lot of love and warmth. I am grateful that I was felicitated by him," she said.

Pictures from the meeting were also shared on the official social media handle of the Odisha Governor.

About the Grand Finale

The grand finale saw judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, along with Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar, among others, as special guests.

The 16th season of Indian Idol followed the theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' and featured performances around popular songs from different eras. (ANI)