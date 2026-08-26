A brand new poster for Dileep's 152nd movie, 'Neekkam', is out. This film marks Jagan Shaji Kailas's debut as a director and is an emotional thriller that's hitting theatres soon.

The makers of Dileep's latest film, 'Neekkam', have just dropped a new poster. This special poster was released for Onam and features Dileep himself. 'Neekkam' is a big deal for two reasons: it's Dileep's 152nd film and it's the first movie directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas. The film is being produced by Sandeep Senan and Alex E. Kurian under their banners, Urvashi Theatres and Kakka Stories Productions.

Sangeeth Senan and Nimitha Francis are the co-producers. The team also includes Raghu Subhash Chandran as the Executive Producer and Manu Aluckal as the Project Designer. The film is a complete emotional drama thriller. The makers say it's a journey that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Even the title design hints that the film has a serious, multi-layered theme. The movie has a huge star cast, including Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique, Veena Nandakumar, Bilas Chandrahasan, Siraj, Shari, Ramya Suresh, and Diya Deepan. Fans are super excited to see Dileep in a fresh role under Jagan Shaji Kailas's unique direction. The film will be released in theatres soon by Urvashi Theatres Release.

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The crew behind the film is also quite impressive. Vibin Balachandran has written the screenplay. Deepak Dev is handling the music, while Mujeeb Majeed is doing the background score. The other key team members are Ajay David Kachappilly (Cinematography), Sooraj E. S. (Editing), Santhosh Raman (Production Design), Ronex Xavier (Makeup), Sameera Saneesh (Costumes), Sunil Lavanya (Art), Noble Jacob Ettumanoor (Production Controller), Mahesh Mathew (Action), Syamanthak Pradeep (Chief Associate Director), Mukesh Vishnu (Associate Director), and Yellow Tooths (Publicity Designs). The film's PRO is Pratheesh Sekhar.