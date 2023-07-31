Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: 'Kushi' actress shares some cool photos and video from her vacay

Samantha and her friend Anusha Swamy recently travelled to Bali for a nice vacation. The actress resorted to social media to post photographs and videos from their trip to Bali.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finished filming 'Citadel: India' and went on a pleasant vacation with her friend and choreographer, Anusha Swamy. As she returned to Hyderabad, the actress rushed to social media to share some lovely photos and videos from Bali. Samantha's girl vacation seemed to have helped her renew and heal. The actress is on a recovery path and has taken a break from work.

Samantha had a fantastic holiday in Bali with a buddy. The two girls had a great time in Bali, doing everything from sightseeing to ice baths and aerial yoga.

After returning to Hyderabad from her Bali vacation, she took to social media to post photos from her trip. She wrote, "Live a little they said (sic)."

Anusha made a fun reel of their Bali vacation, giving us major inspiration. She captioned the video, "Until next time @samantharuthprabhuoffl. #adventureofalifetime #comealiveagain (sic)."

On the work front:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next film will be 'Kushi', directed by Shiva Nirvana. On September 1, the love drama will be released in cinemas. For the first time, the actress will collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda in the love drama.

Samantha will next be seen in filmmaker Raj and DK's 'Citadel: India' after 'Kushi'. In the Indian adaptation of the thriller, she and Varun Dhawan will play Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, respectively.