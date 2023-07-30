Barbie movie: Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan in place of Barbie-Ken, WATCH viral video

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan are acclaimed actors, admired for their talent and looks. However, in a YouTube deepfake video, their faces were swapped with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's for the Barbie trailer. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The YouTube channel 'The Indian Deepfaker' has created a deepfake video of the 'Barbie' trailer with Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan as Barbie and Ken. The deepfake technology replaces the original actors, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, with Kangana and Hrithik's faces, making them look remarkably similar to the characters. Kangana effortlessly fits into Margot's role, thanks to their similar facial structures, and is seen donning blonde hair and pink outfits. Similarly, Hrithik sports blonde hair like Gosling in the movie. The Deepfake clip has caught attention online, showcasing the power of technology to create convincing visual illusions and generate new possibilities for movie fans.

YouTuber shares Barbie trailer with Kangana-Hrithik as Barbie-Ken

The caption on YouTube said, "In this thrilling deepfake version of the Barbie trailer, we've seamlessly swapped Bollywood's power duo, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, into the roles of the iconic characters, previously portrayed by Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. With all permissions and due diligence in place, we've brought together the best of both worlds to create an extraordinary fusion of talent and creativity. Witness the enchanting chemistry of Kangana and Hrithik as they embark on an epic adventure in the Barbie universe."

About 'Barbie' movie

'Barbie' is a fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig, bringing the beloved Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel to life in live-action for the first time. The film explores Barbie and Ken's journey of self-discovery after facing an existential crisis. With a star-studded ensemble cast including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, the movie promises to be a delightful and whimsical adventure for audiences of all ages. Departing from the computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming films, 'Barbie' is set to captivate viewers with its imaginative storytelling and charming portrayal of the iconic characters.

Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan feud

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's legal battle over defamation has been a long-standing controversy in Bollywood. It began when Kangana referred to Hrithik as a "silly ex," igniting a public feud between the two actors. Recently, Kangana took to social media to share her side of the story, claiming that she dated a superstar who later denied their relationship, attributing it to an imposter. She alleged that the superstar used multiple accounts to chat with her and became secretive about their association, leading her to believe it was due to his divorce. However, Kangana later discovered that the situation was not as she initially perceived. The ongoing dispute continues to draw attention and speculation from fans and media alike.

