Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned

The new movie Kushi promises romance and catchy tunes, if nothing else. All of the film's songs that have been released so far have been huge hits. Why wouldn't everyone be humming these tunes? These songs are electrifying and catchy, and the videos that go with them are equally powerful. The final song from the movie, Kushi's title tune, has now been published on Instagram by Vijay Deverakonda, and it features the on-screen wedding scenes between him and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Due to the hot chemistry between the leads and the overwhelming grandeur that filled every frame of the song, the wedding scenes from the video stood out even after the whole song was released.

"Everytime you see her, If this is how you feel #Kushi" Vijay' said.

Kushi will be hoping to bring back romantic films to the screens once again, and let's hope the film will be successful in doing so. Romance as a genre is not as celebrated and revered as it was earlier, and that is the truth, but last year there was a romantic film that exceeded all expectations and went on to be loved by everyone. The film in question is Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam. The film basically revived a dying genre and proved that people are still very much up for watching a full-on romantic film. Hopefully, Kushi manages to continue what Sita Ramam achieved last year. If it does well, then Kushi will be the Sita Ramam of this year.

