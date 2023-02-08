Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai for Rs 15 crores-reports

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is now preparing for the release of 'Shaakuntalam,' has allegedly acquired a lavish apartment in Mumbai, following in the footsteps of her South counterpart Rashmika Mandanna.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai for Rs 15 crores-reports RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now filming Citadel India with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK. Samantha just shared a shot of the sunset from her present location on her Instagram account.

    According to Siasat.com, the photograph was not taken from a five-star hotel in Mumbai, but rather from a building in the city. This has fueled conjecture that Samantha has purchased a new home in the city of dreams.

    Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why

    According to reports, the Yashoda actress has acquired a magnificent three-bedroom flat in Mumbai with a stunning sea view. It is said to be worth Rs 15 crores.

    Samantha is presently filming her second Hindi film alongside Raj and DK. It's the much-anticipated Citadel series, starring Varun Dhawan. According to many sources, this endeavour may possibly be the cause for her recent relocation to Mumbai. Furthermore, Samantha is said to be interested in working on Bollywood productions.

    Previously, Mission Majnu actor Rashmika Mandanna purchased a residence in Mumbai to ensure she could work efficiently in the city. The Telugu actress previously resided in a hotel but allegedly purchased the property in Mumbai last year.

    Also Read: Is Prabhas getting engaged to Kriti Sanon NEXT WEEK in Maldives? Here's what we know

    "Rashmika had been travelling back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad in preparation for Mission Majnu and other Bollywood ventures. "She now has her own house in the city and can move quickly," a source previously told an entertainment website.


     

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kaliras features Sid's late pet dog Oscar-check out RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kalira features Sid's late pet dog Oscar

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; couple were in silver outfits RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; check out their wedding photos

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here vma

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer series Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's an important information for all RBA

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's all information for all

    Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why RBA

    Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why

    Recent Stories

    Aero India 2023 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from today; check details AJR

    Aero India 2023 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from today; check details

    Let us decode Kiara Advani bridal makeup and attire RBA

    Let's decode Kiara Advani’s bridal makeup and attire; all brides-to-be must read this

    Turkey Syria earthquakes: Turkish President declares emergency rule, death toll nears 8000 AJR

    Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Turkish President declares emergency rule, death toll nears 8,000

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kaliras features Sid's late pet dog Oscar-check out RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kalira features Sid's late pet dog Oscar

    Suniel Shetty Ayushmann Raveena Tandon and many more at Ramesh Taurani daughter wedding reception RBA

    Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann, Raveena Tandon and many more at Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon