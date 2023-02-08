Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai for Rs 15 crores-reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is now preparing for the release of 'Shaakuntalam,' has allegedly acquired a lavish apartment in Mumbai, following in the footsteps of her South counterpart Rashmika Mandanna.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now filming Citadel India with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK. Samantha just shared a shot of the sunset from her present location on her Instagram account.

According to Siasat.com, the photograph was not taken from a five-star hotel in Mumbai, but rather from a building in the city. This has fueled conjecture that Samantha has purchased a new home in the city of dreams.

According to reports, the Yashoda actress has acquired a magnificent three-bedroom flat in Mumbai with a stunning sea view. It is said to be worth Rs 15 crores.

Samantha is presently filming her second Hindi film alongside Raj and DK. It's the much-anticipated Citadel series, starring Varun Dhawan. According to many sources, this endeavour may possibly be the cause for her recent relocation to Mumbai. Furthermore, Samantha is said to be interested in working on Bollywood productions.

Previously, Mission Majnu actor Rashmika Mandanna purchased a residence in Mumbai to ensure she could work efficiently in the city. The Telugu actress previously resided in a hotel but allegedly purchased the property in Mumbai last year.

"Rashmika had been travelling back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad in preparation for Mission Majnu and other Bollywood ventures. "She now has her own house in the city and can move quickly," a source previously told an entertainment website.



