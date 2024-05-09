Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's throwback teenage photo goes VIRAL; excitement increases for 'Naadaniyaan'

    Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor's viral teenage throwback adds to buzz for their debut film 'Naadaniyaan.' Fans anticipate their on-screen chemistry amidst growing excitement

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 9, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor have been making waves lately. The recent buzz surrounds their upcoming film debut together in the much-anticipated rom-com 'Naadaniyaan.' However, amidst the excitement, a throwback picture from their teenage days has taken social media by storm.

    The image captures the young duo, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, posing together, exuding charm and innocence. Khushi, adorned in a blue and black checkered top, radiates a youthful aura, while Ibrahim looks effortlessly dapper in a baby pink tee. With their arms wrapped around each other's shoulders, their smiles evoke nostalgia and warmth, resonating with fans across social media platforms.

    This viral sensation comes at an opportune moment as Ibrahim Ali Khan gears up for his much-awaited Bollywood journey. Having recently made his Instagram debut, Ibrahim has been a subject of immense curiosity among Bollywood enthusiasts. Alongside 'Naadaniyaan,' he's also reportedly secured roles in Dharma Productions' film 'Sarzameen,' starring alongside industry stalwarts like Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Dinesh Vijan's untitled project 'Diler.'

    As anticipation mounts for 'Naadaniyaan,' produced by Karan Johar and helmed by debutant director Shauna Gautam, Ibrahim's association with the film further deepens. Interestingly, both Ibrahim and Gautam share a unique bond with Karan Johar, having assisted him on his previous venture, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

