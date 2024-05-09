Fact-Check: Video of vehicles driving over the Indian national flag is NOT from Kerala but from Pakistan

The video circulating on social media, purportedly depicting vehicles driving over the Indian national flag in Kerala, has been debunked. Through keyword searches and analysis, it was determined that the footage originated from Karachi, Pakistan.

A video showing vehicles driving over the Indian national flag is circulating widely on Facebook. Many individuals are sharing it, claiming it depicts an incident in Kerala. However, as there have been no reports of such an event in Kerala, let's verify the authenticity of the footage.

CLAIM:

A video has been circulating on social media with the caption, "Watch this video from Kerala and share it with the whole world. There is no point in sharing after 6 months." Several netizens shared the video after this. In the video, vehicles are being driven over the Indian national flag placed in the middle of the road.

Fact-Check:

It's evident upon close observation that the video does not depict an incident from Kerala. Pakistani flags are visible in the footage where vehicles are driving over the Indian flag. Additionally, the style of vehicles, including autorickshaws, on the road differs from those typically seen in Kerala. Furthermore, a car passing through the scene bears a number plate not from Kerala. The presence of a security officer directing traffic also suggests that the video is not from Kerala.

Conclusion:

The video of vehicles driving over the Indian national flag is not from Kerala but from Karachi in Pakistan.

