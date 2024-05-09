'Happiest birthday to my darling', 'Laapataa Ladies' director Kiran Rao pens sweet note for Ira Khan; Read on

Celebrations were in full swing on May 8 as Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, marked another milestone in her life. Turning a year older, Ira received a flood of heartfelt wishes from celebrities and loved ones across social media platforms.

Among those extending warm greetings was Kiran Rao. Rao took to her Instagram stories to share an endearing, unseen snapshot from one of Ira's pre-wedding events earlier in the year. The image captured a joyous moment between the two, radiating happiness and love. Accompanying the picture was Rao's heartfelt message, "Happy birthday to my darling Ira."

Joining in the chorus of well-wishers was Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her role in "Sam Bahadur," who posted a candid photo from Ira's engagement celebration. Shaikh affectionately addressed Ira as a "beautiful girl" in her caption, conveying warm regards on the special occasion.

Actress Mithila Palkar, a close friend of Ira's, also shared a touching tribute on social media. Accompanying her warm wishes was a delightful image from Ira's pre-wedding festivities, capturing the essence of their friendship. Palkar's message overflowed with affection, expressing unwavering support and love for the birthday girl.

Not to be outdone, Zayn Khan and Nupur Shikare, integral parts of Ira's life, joined the chorus of well-wishers. Shikare, in a display of unwavering love, shared a joyful snapshot from their wedding party, accompanied by a heartfelt message professing his adoration for his life partner.

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao, after a hiatus following "Dhobi Ghat," marked her return to filmmaking with the comedy-drama "Laapataa Ladies." Co-produced by Aamir Khan, the film garnered widespread acclaim following its debut on OTT platforms, reaffirming Rao's prowess as a filmmaker.

