    Major breakthrough: NIA's 'most wanted' LeT commander killed in Kashmir encounter; check details

    Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi hailed the operation as a significant achievement, stressing that the militants were responsible for 18 killings, including those of security personnel, civilians, and minorities.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    In a recent development, security forces in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday night (May 8) engaged in a gunfight with militants, resulting in killing of one of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most wanted terrorists and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Basit Ahmed Dar.

    The encounter, which took place in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir's Kulgam, witnessed the killing of three militants, including Dar, who was also the commander of The Resistant Front (TRF), an offshoot of LeT. The other two terrorists were identified as Momin Gulzar and Fahim Ahmed Baba.

    Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi hailed the operation as a significant achievement, stressing that the militants were responsible for 18 killings, including those of security personnel, civilians, and minorities.

    The security forces had launched the operation following intensified search efforts in the region, notably after an attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch district on May 4, resulting in the death of an officer and injuries to four others. CCTV footage and photographs of three terrorists believed to be involved in the attack were released on Wednesday.

    The identified militants include Illiyas, a former Pakistan Army commando, a Pakistani terrorist known as Hadoon (or Hadun), and Abu Hamza, the code-name of a LeT commander.

