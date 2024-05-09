Lifestyle

Mercury to Venus: 8 hottest planets of the solar system

From scorching Venus at 462°C to Mercury's temperature extremes, reaching 167°C during the day and plummeting to -183°C at night; here's the average temperature of the planets

Venus

With an average surface temperature of about 462°C (864°F), Venus takes the top spot as the hottest planet in our solar system

Mercury

Despite being the closest planet to the Sun, Mercury's lack of atmosphere means it has extreme temperature variations. Its average surface temperature is around 167°C

Earth

With an average surface temperature of about 14°C (57°F), Earth is comfortably situated in the habitable zone around the Sun, allowing for the presence of liquid water

Mars

Mars has an average surface temperature of about -63°C (-81°F). Its thin atmosphere, composed mostly of carbon dioxide

Jupiter

As a gas giant, Jupiter doesn't have a solid surface, but its upper atmosphere has an average temperature of about -145°C

Saturn

Similar to Jupiter, Saturn is a gas giant without a solid surface. Its upper atmosphere has an average temperature of about -178°C

Uranus

Uranus has an average temperature of about -224°C (-371°F). Its frigid temperatures are due to its distance from the Sun and its icy composition

Neptune

Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun and has an average temperature of about -214°C (-353°F). Its atmosphere is composed mostly of hydrogen and helium

