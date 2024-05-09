Vijay Deverakonda announces next film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola

Vijay Deverakonda's 35th birthday marks the announcement of his next Pan-Indian film, 'SVC 59,' directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. A riveting poster teases a new avatar. Amidst anticipation, his star continues to rise with promising projects

Vijay Deverakonda, the acclaimed actor of Indian cinema, celebrates his 35th birthday in style with a grand announcement from the makers of his next project, setting the stage for a Pan-Indian release. The upcoming venture, tentatively titled SVC 59, promises to be a compelling addition to Vijay's repertoire, with fans eagerly anticipating his portrayal in an unseen avatar.

In a captivating poster unveiled on social media platforms, Vijay Deverakonda is depicted in a striking pose, wielding a machete against a backdrop ablaze with intensity. The accompanying caption, 'In blood, He'll rise, reign & Ignite the Mass Ripples all over! #SVC59- @thedeverakondas Mass Incarnation,' hints at the fervor and anticipation surrounding the project.

The announcement has ignited a frenzy among fans, who have flooded the comments section with expressions of excitement and anticipation. The involvement of director Ravi Kiran Kola, known for his work on the 2019 blockbuster 'Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,' adds further allure to the project, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Produced by industry stalwart Dil Raju and Sirish under the esteemed banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming venture marks a significant milestone in his career trajectory. As details about the cast and crew are gradually unveiled, expectations soar higher for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle transcending regional boundaries.

Vijay Deverakonda's recent outing, 'Family Star,' directed by Parasuram Petla, may not have met with universal acclaim, but the actor remains undeterred in his pursuit of cinematic excellence. With projects like the eagerly awaited VD12 helmed by 'Jersey' fame director Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri, Vijay continues to captivate audiences with his versatility and charisma.

Amid speculation surrounding his role in the forthcoming thriller, produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, featuring Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's star continues to ascend, reaffirming his status as a powerhouse performer in the Indian film industry.

