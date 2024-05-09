Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mother's Day 2024: 7 heart-warming movies on mother-daughter relationship

    Celebrate Mother's Day with these heartwarming films: Steel Magnolias, Freaky Friday, Lady Bird, Brave, Terms of Endearment, Little Women, and The Joy Luck Club. Each explores the special bond between mothers and daughters in unique and touching ways

    First Published May 9, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    Here are seven heartwarming mother-daughter movies perfect for celebrating Mother's Day:

    Steel Magnolias (1989) - This film explores the bond between a mother, M'Lynn (Sally Field), and her daughter, Shelby (Julia Roberts), as they navigate love, loss, and resilience in a close-knit Southern community.

    Freaky Friday (2003) - A fun comedy where a mother (Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter (Lindsay Lohan) switch bodies, giving them a chance to better understand each other's perspectives and strengthen their relationship.

    Lady Bird (2017) - A coming-of-age film about a strong-willed teenager (Saoirse Ronan) and her relationship with her equally strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf) as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and family dynamics.

    Brave (2012) - An animated adventure from Disney Pixar that follows the courageous journey of Merida, a young Scottish princess, and her relationship with her mother, Queen Elinor, as they learn to appreciate each other's strengths and differences.

    Terms of Endearment (1983) - This poignant drama depicts the complex and sometimes tumultuous relationship between a mother (Shirley MacLaine) and her daughter (Debra Winger) over several decades, highlighting the enduring bond between them.

    Little Women (2019) - Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, this adaptation tells the story of the four March sisters and their beloved mother, Marmee (played by Laura Dern), as they navigate love, loss, and sisterhood during the Civil War era.

    The Joy Luck Club (1993) - Adapted from Amy Tan's bestselling novel, this film weaves together the stories of four Chinese-American women and their relationships with their immigrant mothers, exploring themes of cultural identity, tradition, and reconciliation.

