Sam Bahadur OTT release: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on Hotstar, Zee5 or Netflix?

Fans are eagerly anticipating the digital premiere of Vicky Kaushal's latest film, 'Sam Bahadur,' on a leading streaming platform in the country on January 26th. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP production, the war biopic delves into the extraordinary life of Sam Manekshaw, tracing his journey from being the chief of army staff to his well-deserved retirement. The stellar ensemble cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and others.

'Sam Bahadur' explores the highs and lows of Sam Manekshaw's illustrious career, portraying his journey to become the first Indian Army Officer promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Set for it's digital release on the 75th Republic Day, the film is a cinematic tribute that not only entertains but also pays homage to the indomitable spirit of a true hero. The narrative unfolds the remarkable journey of Sam Manekshaw, an icon in the Indian army, whose service spanned over four decades and five wars.

The biopic sheds light on Manekshaw's unparalleled contributions, showcasing his valor, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication to the nation. The film also explores the intricate dynamics of military and political relations, providing a comprehensive understanding of Sam Manekshaw's impactful contributions to the nation. Vicky Kaushal's superlative performance brings the character to life, delivering a portrayal that feels remarkably authentic.

The film's success on various fronts and its overall engaging quality elevate it beyond a mere historical retelling, making it a compelling and immersive experience for audiences. 'Sam Bahadur' is set to have its world digital premiere on January 26th exclusively on ZEE5.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, expressed the significance of Republic Day for every Indian and the pride in announcing the digital premiere of 'Sam Bahadur' on this special day. He highlighted the audience's love for untold stories that resonate with the spirit of the nation and the commitment to delivering relevant and impactful entertainment. The collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala productions has resulted in back-to-back patriotic films like 'Tejas' and 'Sam Bahadur,' with confidence that viewers will enjoy the movie on their platform.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala shared his sentiments, expressing how 'Sam Bahadur' holds special importance to him. He recounted that the idea for the movie came to him during a period when he had stepped away from the industry, and being a part of the project now fills him with immense gratitude and pride. In a country abundant with icons, Screwvala emphasized the need to celebrate their stories. Collaborating with ZEE5 for the world digital premiere is seen as a wonderful opportunity to give the film the platform it deserves, and Screwvala hopes audiences appreciate the remarkable journey embarked on with 'Sam Bahadur.'

Fans can catch the streaming of 'Sam Bahadur' on ZEE5 starting from January 26th, 2024.