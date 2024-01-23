Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He doesn't have clarity in relationships'; Mannara Chopra accuses Munawar Faruqui

In the latest Bigg Boss episode, Mannara Chopra accused Munawar Faruqui of being double-faced, citing unclear communication in their strained friendship. The press conference heated up as they exchanged words about closure and sincerity

In tonight's episode, Mannara Chopra expressed her views on Munawar Faruqui's behavior and criticized him for lacking clarity in his relationships. This occurred during the press conference night for the Bigg Boss finalists, which included Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Mannara Chopra.

During the press conference, Munawar Faruqui addressed allegations of being double-faced. He explained that he had a conversation with Mannara where he expressed the possibility of normalizing their relationship. Munawar clarified that he wasn't attempting to be dual-faced and mentioned that he was transparent with Mannara about wanting things to be normal between them.

When Mannara was asked about her opinion on Munawar's response, she stated that she had witnessed a dual-faced aspect of him both in conversations and within the house. Mannara recounted instances where Munawar spent extended periods talking to other contestants, despite claiming that she understood him the most. Munawar interjected, clarifying that he made that statement in the fourth or fifth week. However, Mannara emphasized that if Munawar genuinely wanted to resolve their differences, he shouldn't have suggested keeping things 'normal,' especially since they were once close friends.

Mannara accused Munawar of not providing closure in their conversations and criticized him for projecting a different narrative that made her appear desperate. Munawar countered by reminding Mannara of derogatory remarks she made about him, calling him 'undeserving.' This led to a heated argument between them, with Mannara questioning the sincerity of their friendship.

In response, Munawar asserted that he had clearly told Mannara to move on from their friendship. Mannara accused him of hypocrisy, stating that he should have conveyed this to someone else who had a preconceived narrative about him on the show. Munawar quickly retorted, suggesting that Mannara was upset because he didn't say the same things to Ayesha Khan.

Mannara criticized Munawar for lacking clarity in relationships and highlighted their strained friendship, which began as a strong bond but soured with the entry of Ayesha Khan. The Bigg Boss Season 17 grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan, is scheduled for January 28 and will be a six-hour-long episode airing from 6 pm to 12 am.