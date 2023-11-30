Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Salman Khan threat post originated in Europe; Mumbai police investigating gravity of the post

    Salman Khan faces fresh threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang via a Facebook post, originating from a European country. Mumbai police investigate, suspecting an overseas gang member. Earlier, gunshots at Gippy Grewal's home linked to the threat. Grewal clarifies limited association with Khan

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    In a recent turn of events, the Mumbai police are investigating a Facebook post that issued fresh threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The authorities have traced the origin of the threatening post to a European country, raising suspicions of the involvement of a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, possibly residing outside India.

    This development follows the disturbing incident earlier this month when gunshots were heard outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's residence in Vancouver, Canada. Lawrence Bishnoi, through a Facebook post, claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that it was a message directed at Salman Khan.

    The Facebook post warned Salman Khan, stating, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you." The post further cautioned Khan not to rely on any external assistance for protection, emphasizing that "no one can save you." The gang's message alluded to Salman Khan's response to the death of Sidhu Moose Wala and accused him of having criminal associations.

    Gippy Grewal, who was indirectly implicated in the threat due to the incident at his residence, clarified that he is not friends with Salman Khan. Grewal explained that he had met Khan only twice, once during the trailer launch of "Maujaan Hi Maujaan" earlier this year and previously on the sets of Bigg Boss. Expressing shock over the situation, Grewal emphasized that the anger directed towards him is unwarranted.

    The Mumbai police are actively investigating the credibility of the threatening Facebook post, considering the possibility that it might be a prank. With the post originating from a European country, the authorities are working to determine if a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang outside India is behind the latest threat to Salman Khan.

    As the investigation unfolds, the Bollywood industry and fans await further developments, hoping for a swift resolution to ensure the safety of the iconic actor. The incident sheds light on the growing concerns surrounding the safety of public figures and the challenges faced by law enforcement in an era of global communication and transnational criminal activities.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
