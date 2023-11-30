Saba Ali Khan shares heartwarming, throwback pictures of Saif Ali Khan, baby Ibrahim [Photos]

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, sister to Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, has once again captivated her Instagram followers with a heartwarming series of throwback photos featuring Saif and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Known for sharing rare and unseen family moments, Saba recently posted a snapshot of Saif tenderly holding a young Ibrahim on his lap, with the little one curiously gazing at something in the distance. Another image in the series captures Saif lifting Ibrahim, who beams a bright smile while looking directly at the camera. Saba, in a sweet revelation, tagged Sara Ali Khan in the post, disclosing that she was the photographer behind these candid moments, using a film camera.

While the post did not specify the year or location of the pictures, social media users were pleasantly surprised by the adorable snapshots. Some followers admired the evident father-son bond, while others were intrigued by Ibrahim's striking resemblance to his father, sparking speculation that he might be holding another child. Saba shared her sentiments in the caption, saying, "Memories. Masha’Allah. Life’s filled with moments. I click most of them. While everyone complains to begin with. It’s those pictures they want when it’s captured on film."

This isn't the first time Saba has shared nostalgic family photos. Previously, she posted an image of Saif holding a baby, prompting fans to guess the baby's identity. Speculations arose, with some suggesting it was Sara, and others claiming it was Ibrahim. Saba later clarified through her Instagram story that the baby in Saif's arms was indeed Ibrahim, putting an end to the guessing game.

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, the second child of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, has chosen to maintain a low profile despite her famous lineage. Professionally, she is a jewelry designer but actively engages with her followers on social media, especially Instagram, by sharing unseen photographs of the Pataudi family.

Saif Ali Khan, father of Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan, shares his two children with his former wife, actress Amrita Singh. The couple married in 1991 and finalized their divorce in 2004. In 2012, Saif tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor, and they are proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saba's Instagram serves as a delightful treasure trove for fans seeking glimpses into the private moments of the Pataudi family.

