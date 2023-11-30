Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Bosss 17: Ankita Lokhande charges this shocking amount for each week? Read to know more

    Ankita Lokhande charges this hefty fees for each week she is in Bigg Boss house. It has been reported that she charges Rs.12 lakh per week 

    Bigg Bosss 17: Ankita Lokhande charges this shocking amount for each week? Read to know more ATG
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    Renowned actress Ankita Lokhande has captivated the hearts of audiences both on and off-screen, from her iconic portrayal of Archana to her real and unfiltered presence in Bigg Boss 17. With a substantial fan following, Ankita's popularity has soared, making her one of the most sought-after celebrity contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

    Earnings and Popularity

    Having established herself in the industry over the years, Ankita Lokhande commands a significant fee for her participation in Bigg Boss 17. According to a Times Now report, the talented actress rakes in an impressive Rs. 12 lakhs per week, solidifying her status as one of the industry's most bankable actresses. This substantial paycheck reflects not only her talent but also her widespread acclaim and success.

    Career Choices

    Ankita Lokhande's journey to Bigg Boss 17 was not an impulsive decision. Despite multiple offers in the past, Ankita carefully weighed her options before finally deciding to step into the controversial reality show, entering alongside her husband, Vicky Jain.

    Ankita and Vicky's Bigg Boss 17 Experience

    As a celebrity couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain faced their fair share of challenges within the tense atmosphere of Bigg Boss 17. The show witnessed numerous instances of misunderstandings and disagreements, leading to intense arguments. Host Salman Khan even intervened, addressing Vicky's behavior towards Ankita on national television.

    Emotional Moments and Family Intervention

    In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the emotional rollercoaster continued as Ankita and Vicky's mothers made a special appearance to guide the couple. Vicky, visibly distressed, expressed feeling constantly misunderstood and judged for his decisions. Both mothers advised the couple not to jeopardize their relationship for the sake of the game.

    Private Discussions and Relationship Focus

    Post the emotional intervention, Ankita and Vicky have been observed engaging in private discussions, actively addressing their relationship issues. The couple is shown working on their problems, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing their bond over the challenges posed by the game.

    Ankita Lokhande's journey in Bigg Boss 17 has been a blend of entertainment, emotional turmoil, and personal growth. Beyond the controversies, her impressive paycheck reflects her standing in the industry, while her commitment to addressing relationship issues on a public platform adds a layer of authenticity to her celebrity persona. As the season unfolds, viewers remain eager to witness the next chapters in Ankita Lokhande's Bigg Boss saga.

