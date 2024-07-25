From bitter feuds to doping scandals: Revisiting India's tryst with controversies ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Indian wrestling and weightlifting have been plagued by controversy and doping scandals for decades, casting a shadow over their Olympic aspirations.

Indian wrestling and weightlifting have been plagued by controversy and doping scandals for decades, casting a shadow over their Olympic aspirations. The tumultuous history, from the infamous clash between Kaka Pawar and Pappu Yadav in 1996 to Narsingh Yadav's doping debacle in 2016, reflects the ongoing struggles within these sports.

As Indian athletes prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics amid a backdrop of past glory and disgrace, they face the daunting task of overcoming these persistent challenges to bring pride and success to the nation.

Wrestling a storm

The saga of Indian wrestling is marked by a history of controversy and discord, a pattern that traces back nearly three decades. The infamous clash between Kaka Pawar and Pappu Yadav at the 1996 Olympics trials in the 48kg category remains a vivid example of this persistent issue. Despite Yadav's victory in the contentious bout, his failure to clear the weigh-in in Atlanta underscored the sport's struggles.

Indian wrestling, however, seems to have learned little from its past. Controversies continue to mar the sport, as evidenced by the year-long protest of six top Indian wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The protest led to the suspension of the national body by both the United World Wrestling and the Sports Ministry.

As Indian wrestlers strive to emulate the successes of legends like Sushil Kumar, Yogesh Dutt, and Sakshi Malik, they have had to overcome significant hurdles. The disarray caused by the prolonged protest and subsequent court cases has affected their preparations for the Paris Olympics. Currently, only Aman Sehrawat represents Indian men in wrestling at the upcoming Games.

The wrestling community is still haunted by the bitter memories of past events, such as Narsingh Yadav's doping scandal before the 2016 Rio Olympics. Despite earning India's Olympic quota in the 74kg category, Narsingh's dream was shattered when he tested positive for a banned substance. His claims of sabotage were initially upheld by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the decision, ending his Olympic aspirations.

Weightlifting's Doping Disgrace

Indian weightlifting has seen its share of both glory and disgrace at the Olympics. While Karnam Malleswari's bronze in Sydney 2000 and Mirabai Chanu's silver in Tokyo 2021 brought pride, the doping scandals involving Sanamacha Chanu and Pratima Kumari in Athens 2004 tarnished the sport's reputation. Monika Devi's positive test for an anabolic salt in Beijing 2008 further added to the sport's woes.

Shooting's Mixed Fortunes

Indian shooters have been a source of pride since RVS Rathore's silver in double trap at Athens 2004 and Abhinav Bindra's historic gold in Beijing 2008. Subsequent successes by Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang in London 2012 maintained this tradition. However, the sport hit a roadblock with a medal drought in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021.

The build-up to Tokyo was marred by controversy, notably the fallout between young pistol shooter Manu Bhaker and coach Jaspal Rana. Her pistol malfunction during the Games and the ensuing discord highlighted the internal strife within the team. The then national shooting federation chief, Raninder Singh, criticized Jaspal as a "negative factor" and promised a coaching overhaul.

Optimism for Paris 2024

Despite these challenges, there is cautious optimism as a record 21 Indian shooters prepare for Paris 2024. However, former athletes like Ronjan Sodhi and Vijay Kumar express concerns about the delayed team selection and suboptimal preparations. They hope for a reversal of fortunes, aiming to break the jinx and bring home medals from the upcoming Olympics.

As Indian sports grapple with recurring issues of controversy and doping, the focus remains on overcoming these challenges to achieve success on the international stage.

