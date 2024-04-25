'Heeramandi' premiere- Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari; celebs display their best fashion

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    On Wednesday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali held a premiere for his upcoming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

    article_image1

    The screening was a star-stunned event with many Bollywood celebrities attending the premiere in their best outfits.

    article_image2

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha looked elegant in a black saree that came with golden borders on it. She kept her hair neatly tied in a bun and wore matching jewelry. 

    article_image3

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a blue cut-sleeves long suit that came with a deep neck, golden borders.  

    article_image4

    Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt attended the premiere with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor grazed the event. 

    article_image5

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth

    Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a multi-colored anarkali suit as she posed with her fiance Siddharth who was dressed in an all-black outfit. 

    article_image6

    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black kurta-pajama and aced his long beard and hair look at the screening.  

    article_image7

    Murnal Thakur

    Murnal Thakur displayed beauty as she was draped in a cream saree with white polka dots on it. She wore minimal makeup with earrings and a ring. 

    article_image8

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan too arrived at the series screening and his pants stole the show. His white bottoms had Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball Z printed on it. 

    article_image9

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt looked beautiful as ever in a cream and brown sharara suit. The kurta came with white working on it and she took the dupatta over her arms.

    article_image10

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna showed simplicity at the 'Heeramandi' premiere as she looked gorgeous in green attire.

