'Heeramandi' premiere- Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari; celebs display their best fashion

On Wednesday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali held a premiere for his upcoming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

The screening was a star-stunned event with many Bollywood celebrities attending the premiere in their best outfits.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looked elegant in a black saree that came with golden borders on it. She kept her hair neatly tied in a bun and wore matching jewelry.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a blue cut-sleeves long suit that came with a deep neck, golden borders.

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt attended the premiere with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor grazed the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a multi-colored anarkali suit as she posed with her fiance Siddharth who was dressed in an all-black outfit.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black kurta-pajama and aced his long beard and hair look at the screening.

Murnal Thakur

Murnal Thakur displayed beauty as she was draped in a cream saree with white polka dots on it. She wore minimal makeup with earrings and a ring.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan too arrived at the series screening and his pants stole the show. His white bottoms had Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball Z printed on it.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful as ever in a cream and brown sharara suit. The kurta came with white working on it and she took the dupatta over her arms.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna showed simplicity at the 'Heeramandi' premiere as she looked gorgeous in green attire.