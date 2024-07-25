Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mumbai airport faces disruptions over heavy rainfall; IMD warns of further downpour

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 10:00 am, predicting intense to very intense spells of rain in isolated areas across Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, Raigad, and the Ghat regions of Pune over the next 3-4 hours.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday (July 25) caused significant disruptions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, affecting flight operations. Poor visibility due to the downpour led to a brief suspension of flight operations at 10:36 am. Operations resumed at 10:55 am after visibility improved to 1000 meters and Runway Visual Range (RVR) to 1200 meters.

    Air India promptly issued an advisory via social media, informing passengers that flights to and from Mumbai could be delayed due to the severe weather. "Flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement," Air India said.

    Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; schools shut in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

    Meanwhile, the Andheri subway has been closed to vehicular traffic due to waterlogging, further straining the city's already congested roads.

    The heavy rainfall has also affected railway services, with the Panvel-Chouk line suspended since 09:42 am due to flooding. Consequently, Train No. 12126 has been rerouted to operate via Kalyan. Local trains are running at reduced speeds due to decreased visibility and high wind speeds, a Central Railway official said.

    Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have joined rescue work at Ekta Nagar, Sinhgad Road, and Varje areas, where some places have water up to waist level. The Baba Bhide bridge on the Mutha River is now underwater after the water level rose following the downpour.

    Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reviewed the situation and asked the district administration to stay alert. Pune collector Suhas Diwase has ordered the closure of all tourist spots in the district for 48 hours. He has also prohibited traffic movement on bridges at risk of submersion and advised residents to stay indoors unless necessary.

