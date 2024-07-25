Entertainment

Dhruv Rathee net worth: Know why he is trending on Google

The Saket Court of Delhi summoned Dhruv Rathee over a defamation charge filed by BJP leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua.

On July 7, Rathee posted "My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee," which Nakhua alleged erroneously accused him of 'violence'

According to Nakhua, Dhruv said that PM Modi entertained aggressive and abusive trolls like Ankit Jain and Suresh Nakhua at his official house. The next hearing is August 6.

Dhruv studied in Haryana before travelling to Germany for college. He earned a mechanical engineering degree and a renewable energy master's.

Dhruv married long-time lover Juli Lbr on November 21 and lives in Germany with her. The couple is expecting their first child in September 2024.

With 22 million YouTube subscribers, Dhruv is huge. He hosts Spotify podcasts. Reports put his net worth at Rs 27 crore. 

