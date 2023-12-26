'Salaar': Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film mints Rs 250 crore in India in just 4 days

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Salaar,' directed by Prashanth Neel, makes cash registers ring worldwide. In only four days, the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer hit the Rs 250-crore milestone in India.

Since its release last week, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's action movie 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' has had a spectacular run in theatres. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, grossed over Rs 400 crore in three days and is fast approaching Rs 500 crore internationally. The film has now broken another record by grossing Rs 250 crore in India in just four days.

After much anticipation, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' was released in theatres on December 22. The film competed with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' in cinemas.

The creators of 'Salaar' are happy since the picture makes money. According to trade estimates, the action drama has reached the Rs 250-crore barrier in India and continues to do well at both the local and foreign box offices.

'Salaar' is claimed to have earned Rs 42.50 crore net in India on December 25. At the domestic box office, this brings the four-day total to Rs 251.60 crore. On Christmas, the film had a 63.41 percent occupancy rate in India.

Also Read: 'If I die...' Kamaal R Khan alleges Salman Khan is behind his arrest by Mumbai Police

About Salaar:

Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame wrote and directed 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' an action-packed drama. This is Prashanth's first work with the film's heroes, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumran. Aside from them, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy, and numerous others play crucial parts in the film.

Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam' is the title of the film's second instalment. The sequel's production schedule is currently unknown. 'Salaar,' produced by Hombale Films, was supposedly made on a massive Rs 400 crore budget.