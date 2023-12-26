Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'If I die...' Kamaal R Khan alleges Salman Khan is behind his arrest by Mumbai Police

    Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, made some shocking allegations against Bollywood star Salman Khan in his recent social media post. The self-proclaimed film critic also allegedly hinted that Salman was behind his arrest.

    Kamaal R Khan alleges Salman Khan is behind his arrest by Mumbai Police says, 'If I Die...'
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 7:48 AM IST

    Kamaal R Khan, often known as KRK, frequently makes news for his controversial tweets and film reviews. The former actor recently claimed that he was arrested by Mumbai Police while on his way to board a flight to Dubai. The self-proclaimed film critic further allegedly hinted that Salman Khan was behind his arrest.

    Taking to his Twitter account, KRK tagged PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and media organisations. He wrote, “I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, So you all should know that it’s a murder. And you all know, who is responsible!”

    Kamaal R Khan alleges Salman Khan is behind his arrest by Mumbai Police says, 'If I Die...' RBA

    I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because…— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 25, 2023

    KRK officially apologised to Salman Khan on Twitter last year after blaming the celebrity for his incarceration. KRK also stated that he had unilaterally opted not to assess the actor's film any more.

    The former actor was detained for making disparaging statements against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. According to the PTI report, authorities indicated that his comments in 2020 were communal. He was charged with inciting riots by provocation and slander under Sections 153 and 500 of the IPC.

    The tweet by KRK read: “I want to inform all media people that Salman Khan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya (someone else has played the game from behind). Bhai jaan Salman Khan. I am sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decided to not review your films.”

    It's worth noting that Salman had filed a defamation case against KRK in 2021 after he was accused of corruption. As a result, a Mumbai session court barred him from uploading or publishing any derogatory comments regarding Salman Khan.

    The Bigg Boss Season 3 star reiterated in the threaded tweet that Karan Johar had nothing to do with his incarceration. “Many people still think that Karan Johar was behind my arrest. And I say again that Karan Johar has nothing to do with my arrest. Thanks,” he wrote.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 8:12 AM IST
