    Salaar Box Office Day 2: Prabhas starrer collects Rs. 15.75 Cr. at the hindi box office

    Prabhas-starrer Salaar holds strong at the Hindi box office, netting Rs 15.75 crores on its second day, matching day 1 collections. The film aims for Rs 50 crores by day 3, competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Salaar's global debut of Rs 145 crores positions it to target the Rs 500 crore worldwide gross club

    Salaar Box Office Day 2: Prabhas starrer collects Rs. 15.75 Cr. at the hindi box office ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    Salaar, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, has showcased commendable strength at the Hindi box office, securing a healthy Rs 15.75 crores on its second day. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film's consistent performance on day 2, mirroring the collections of day 1, is deemed a positive outcome, considering lower initial advances and potential drop concerns.

    The film's total Hindi net collection after two days stands at an impressive Rs 31 crores. Salaar's steady Saturday performance hints at a potential Rs 50 crores by its third day, with its sustainability during the Christmas and New Year period being a crucial factor in determining its trajectory. Notably, Salaar is facing direct competition with Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki, a substantial contender in the Hindi film market, albeit not strictly commercial.

    Salaar's global debut was exceptional, grossing approximately Rs 145 crores on its first day. The film aspires to join the prestigious Rs 500 crore gross worldwide club, leveraging Prabhas' significant initial draw. While Prabhas' post-Baahubali 2 ventures failed to resonate with the majority of audiences, Salaar has rekindled the admiration of many fans who believe the film captures the essence of vintage Prabhas.

    The day-wise net Hindi collections for Salaar are as follows:

    • Day 1: Rs 15.75 crores
    • Day 2: Rs 15.75 crores
    • Total: Rs 31.50 crores

    Salaar's narrative revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, exploring the dynamic between the two childhood friends. As the film continues to make waves at the box office, its journey toward the Rs 500 crore gross worldwide milestone after an impressive start of Rs 145 crores remains a focal point for fans and industry enthusiasts alike.

    ALSO READ: 'Salaar' box office report: Prabhas-Prithviraj's film makes biggest opening of 2023 with Rs 95 cr in India

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 8:55 AM IST
