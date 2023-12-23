'Salaar' box office report: Prabhas-Prithviraj's film makes biggest opening of 2023 with Rs 95 cr in India

Prabhas supporters and fans were overjoyed when 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' hit cinemas on December 22. Prashanth Neel's film had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office.

Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' box office day 1 collection was outstanding. Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan play pivotal parts in the film. The film became the greatest blockbuster of the year, topping the first-day collections of 'Anima,' 'Jawan,' and 'Pathaan,' respectively, due to enormous enthusiasm and hype around it.

Following the box office failure of Prabhas' 'Adipurush,' his supporters placed their hopes in his most recent film, 'Salaar. Fans responded positively to the mass action flick, and star Prabhas was critically hailed as he made a remarkable comeback on the big screen with this film. According to preliminary estimates, the film smashed the domestic box office collection by generating Rs 95.00 crore on its first day.

Despite competing with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki,' the picture did very well on its opening day. The film made the highest money in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, earning Rs 70 crore. In Telugu regions, it had a total occupancy rate of 88.93%. It also did well in Karnataka and Kerala, earning Rs 12 crore and Rs 5 crore on the first release day.

As the film continues to perform well, it is anticipated that 'Salaar's opening collection will surpass SRK's 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to become the largest opener of 2023. 'Pathaan' made Rs 57 crore on its debut day in India, while 'Jawan' and 'Animal' earned Rs 75 crore and Rs 63 crore, respectively.

Salaar's earned Rs 95 crore nett in India on Friday, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh contributing significantly. See how much Salaar earned in different parts of Southern India.

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana - Rs 70 crore

Karnataka - Rs 12 crore

Kerala - Rs 5 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs 4.5 crore

Rest of India - Rs 20.5

Not only that, but the Telugu version of Salaar had an overall occupancy of 88.93 percent on its first day, with the night shows playing a significant role.

About 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire'

Prashant Neel, the director of KGF, directed Salaar. Along with Prabhas, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu. Prabhas' fans were so excited about the film that the Telangana government approved early screenings, permitting cinema plays as early as 1 a.m. Not only that, but the state government has permitted the film's producers to raise ticket prices as well. As previously stated, 'Salaar' will be released in two parts. The first section is titled 'Salaar: section 1 - Ceasefire', while the second part is titled 'Shouryaanga Parvam'.

Salaar was released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu on December 22nd.