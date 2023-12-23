Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Salaar' box office report: Prabhas-Prithviraj's film makes biggest opening of 2023 with Rs 95 cr in India

    Prabhas supporters and fans were overjoyed when 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' hit cinemas on December 22. Prashanth Neel's film had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office.

    Salaar box office report: Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film makes biggest opening of 2023 with Rs 95 cr in India RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' box office day 1 collection was outstanding. Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan play pivotal parts in the film. The film became the greatest blockbuster of the year, topping the first-day collections of 'Anima,' 'Jawan,' and 'Pathaan,' respectively, due to enormous enthusiasm and hype around it.

    Following the box office failure of Prabhas' 'Adipurush,' his supporters placed their hopes in his most recent film, 'Salaar. Fans responded positively to the mass action flick, and star Prabhas was critically hailed as he made a remarkable comeback on the big screen with this film. According to preliminary estimates, the film smashed the domestic box office collection by generating Rs 95.00 crore on its first day.

    Despite competing with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki,' the picture did very well on its opening day. The film made the highest money in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, earning Rs 70 crore. In Telugu regions, it had a total occupancy rate of 88.93%. It also did well in Karnataka and Kerala, earning Rs 12 crore and Rs 5 crore on the first release day.

    As the film continues to perform well, it is anticipated that 'Salaar's opening collection will surpass SRK's 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to become the largest opener of 2023. 'Pathaan' made Rs 57 crore on its debut day in India, while 'Jawan' and 'Animal' earned Rs 75 crore and Rs 63 crore, respectively.

    Also Read: Malayalam film 'Riptide' secures coveted slot at Rotterdam International Film Festival

    Salaar's earned Rs 95 crore nett in India on Friday, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh contributing significantly. See how much Salaar earned in different parts of Southern India. 

    Check out how much Salaar earned from different regions of Southern India. 

    Andhra Pradesh/Telangana - Rs 70 crore

    Karnataka - Rs 12 crore
    Kerala - Rs 5 crore
    Tamil Nadu - Rs 4.5 crore
    Rest of India - Rs 20.5
    Not only that, but the Telugu version of Salaar had an overall occupancy of 88.93 percent on its first day, with the night shows playing a significant role. 

    Also Read: Phoenix OTT: Aju Varghese, Chandunadh's thriller film streams on THIS platform

    About 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' 
    Prashant Neel, the director of KGF, directed Salaar. Along with Prabhas, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu. Prabhas' fans were so excited about the film that the Telangana government approved early screenings, permitting cinema plays as early as 1 a.m. Not only that, but the state government has permitted the film's producers to raise ticket prices as well. As previously stated, 'Salaar' will be released in two parts. The first section is titled 'Salaar: section 1 - Ceasefire', while the second part is titled 'Shouryaanga Parvam'.

    Salaar was released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu on December 22nd.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Charlie Sheen attacked by woman with deadly weapon at his Malibu home; read details RBA

    Charlie Sheen attacked by woman with deadly weapon at his Malibu home; read details

    Video Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav got mobbed and almost beaten during Vaishno Devi temple visit RBA

    Video: Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav got mobbed and almost beaten during Vaishno Devi temple visit

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils details into his upcoming film's character, 'To play more age-appropriate role' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils details into his upcoming film's character, 'To play more age-appropriate role'

    Malayalam film 'Riptide' secures coveted slot at Rotterdam International Film Festival SHG

    Malayalam film 'Riptide' secures coveted slot at Rotterdam International Film Festival

    Curry and Cyanide Who is Jolly Joseph Know about Kerala infamous serial murder case RBA

    Curry and Cyanide: Who is Jolly Joseph? Know about Kerala’s infamous serial murder case

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-633 December 23 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-633 December 23 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    303 Indian passengers on UAE to Nicaragua charter being quizzed in France's Vatry airport

    303 Indian passengers on UAE to Nicaragua charter being quizzed in France's Vatry airport

    Charlie Sheen attacked by woman with deadly weapon at his Malibu home; read details RBA

    Charlie Sheen attacked by woman with deadly weapon at his Malibu home; read details

    Kerala: Congress to march towards DGP office today in Thiruvananthapuram; security tightened rkn

    Kerala: Congress to march towards DGP office today in Thiruvananthapuram; security tightened

    Video Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav got mobbed and almost beaten during Vaishno Devi temple visit RBA

    Video: Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav got mobbed and almost beaten during Vaishno Devi temple visit

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon