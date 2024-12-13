'It's unbelievable and heartbreaking': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest in stampede case

Pushpa 2: The Rule's success was marred by a stampede during its premiere. Rashmika Mandanna expressed support for co-star Allu Arjun after he was briefly arrested following the tragic incident.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed enjoying a phenomenal run in theaters. Since its premiere, the movie has received a lot of positive reviews from all directions and has drawn large crowds to theatres, demonstrating the power of engaging subject matter. Even though the movie is smashing box office records, it became a talking point because of an unexpected stampede that happened in a theatre during its premiere, when the cast was also present.

On Friday evening, Allu Arjun was arrested after a tragic occurrence in which a woman was killed in the rush. However, hours later, Telangana High Court granted him interim bail.

As the entire nation rallies in support of the actor, his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, aka Srivalli, also voiced her solidarity. Rashmika took to social media to express her support for her Pushpa 2: The Rule co-star, Allu Arjun, and wrote:

"I can’t believe what I am seeing right now.. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking."



What happened on Pushpa 2 release?

On December 4, Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the Pushpa 2 premiere. A crowd gathered in the theatre, leading to chaos and stampede. A woman died, and her son was hospitalised due to the stampede. Following this incident, a case was filed against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of Sandhya Theatre.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film released on 5th December 2024.

