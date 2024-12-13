Allu Arjun not at fault, says husband of woman who died at 'Pushpa 2' premiere; says ready to withdraw case

The husband of a woman who tragically died during the December 4 premiere of Pushpa 2 at a local theatre has stated he does not hold the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun, responsible for the incident.

Allu Arjun not at fault, says husband of woman who died at 'Pushpa 2' premiere; says ready to withdraw case snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 8:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 8:10 PM IST

The husband of a woman who tragically died during the December 4 premiere of Pushpa 2 at a local theatre has stated he does not hold the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun, responsible for the incident. Bhaskar, the grieving husband, also expressed his willingness to withdraw the case related to the tragedy.

"Allu Arjun is not at fault for coming to the theatre. I am ready to withdraw my case," he told reporters.

Bhaskar revealed that he was unaware of Allu Arjun's arrest until he saw the news, as the police did not inform him.

Meanwhile, his eight-year-old son, who sustained severe injuries during the incident, is receiving treatment at a private super-speciality hospital.

Telangana HC grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun

The city police arrested Allu Arjun on Friday in connection with the woman’s death, but the Telangana High Court later granted the actor a four-week interim bail.

The High Court's order came shortly after a local court remanded Allu Arjun to 14 days of judicial custody. He was then sent to Chanchalguda Jail under tight security.

The bail order was issued by the High Court while the actor was being transported to jail. The court instructed Arjun to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation while granting him interim bail.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Its unbelievable and heartbreaking': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest in stampede case gcw

'It's unbelievable and heartbreaking': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest in stampede case

Actor Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

Actor Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Pushpa 2 stampede case

"Too much": Allu Arjun expresses dismay over cops entering his bedroom during arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

"Too much": Allu Arjun expresses dismay over cops entering his bedroom during arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Rana Daggubati Show: Rana Daggubati interviews Ram Gopal Verma, S.S. Rajamouli [WATCH] ATG

Rana Daggubati Show: Rana Daggubati interviews Ram Gopal Verma, S.S. Rajamouli [WATCH]

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH] ATG

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Sempra Energy Stock Rises After Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Texas Data-Center Boom: Retail Cautiously Upbeat

Sempra Energy Stock Rises After Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Texas Data-Center Boom: Retail Cautiously Upbeat

Novavax Nabs $50M From First Sanofi Partnership Milestone: Retail Optimism Climbs

Novavax Nabs $50M From First Sanofi Partnership Milestone: Retail Optimism Climbs

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's Trendy Earring Collection RBA

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's Trendy Earring Collection

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's Trendy Earring Collection RBA

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's Trendy Earring Collection

PHOTO Malavika Mohanan's stunning white saree RBA

(PHOTO) Malavika Mohanan's stunning white saree

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon