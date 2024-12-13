Allu Arjun not at fault, says husband of woman who died at 'Pushpa 2' premiere; says ready to withdraw case

The husband of a woman who tragically died during the December 4 premiere of Pushpa 2 at a local theatre has stated he does not hold the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun, responsible for the incident.

The husband of a woman who tragically died during the December 4 premiere of Pushpa 2 at a local theatre has stated he does not hold the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun, responsible for the incident. Bhaskar, the grieving husband, also expressed his willingness to withdraw the case related to the tragedy.

"Allu Arjun is not at fault for coming to the theatre. I am ready to withdraw my case," he told reporters.

Bhaskar revealed that he was unaware of Allu Arjun's arrest until he saw the news, as the police did not inform him.

Meanwhile, his eight-year-old son, who sustained severe injuries during the incident, is receiving treatment at a private super-speciality hospital.

Telangana HC grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun

The city police arrested Allu Arjun on Friday in connection with the woman’s death, but the Telangana High Court later granted the actor a four-week interim bail.

The High Court's order came shortly after a local court remanded Allu Arjun to 14 days of judicial custody. He was then sent to Chanchalguda Jail under tight security.

The bail order was issued by the High Court while the actor was being transported to jail. The court instructed Arjun to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation while granting him interim bail.

