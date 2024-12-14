Amazon Stock In Focus Amid Plans For $1M Trump Inauguration Donation: Retail Has Eyebrows Raised

Amazon Stock In Focus Amid Plans For $1M Trump Inauguration Donation: Retail Has Eyebrows Raised
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 2:55 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 2:55 AM IST

E-commerce and tech giant Amazon is reportedly planning to donate about $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s forthcoming inauguration, drawing a mixed reaction from retail investors on Stocktwits.

Amazon reportedly plans to donate $1 million in cash and another $1 million in-kind donation by streaming the event on Amazon Video, CNN reported.

According to media reports, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to visit Trump in person at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, the latest Silicon Valley technology exec attempting to woo the new president.

Bezos also reportedly had a word with Trump following the first assassination attempt leading up to the November election, for which he was heaped with praise by the president-elect.

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago.

Screenshot 2024-12-13 at 11.31.17 PM.png AMZN sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 13

However, some users appeared optimistic.


Google has also similarly tried to cement ties with Trump with CEO Sundar Pichai also visiting Trump earlier this week. According to The Information, the company avoided “direct overtures” about the company’s antitrust troubles at that meeting, the NYT reports.

Meta has also reportedly donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund, AP reported earlier.

AMZN stock is up 52% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

