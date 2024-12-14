Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

The stock has declined over 4% this week as it faced additional pressure from anti-trust investigations led from Chinese and European regulators.

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 12:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 12:25 AM IST

Shares of Nvidia fell over 2% in midday trading on Friday, diverging from a broader rally in semiconductor stocks led by Broadcom’s milestone entry into the trillion-dollar valuation club. 

Nvidia’s drop followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the company’s appeal in a lawsuit alleging it misled shareholders about its reliance on cryptocurrency mining revenue leading up to the 2018 market crash.

The semiconductor bellwether has faced additional pressure this week with shares declining nearly 4% amid anti-trust investigations by Chinese and European authorities. 

This slump has caused the company to lose its position as the world's most valuable chipmaker, now trailing Apple and Microsoft in market capitalization rankings - but retail sentiment remains optimistic.

The lawsuit in question accuses Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang, of violating the 1934 Securities Exchange Act. 

It alleges the company made false or misleading statements about how much of its revenue was driven by sales to cryptocurrency miners during the crypto boom of 2017-2018. 

When mining profitability collapsed in 2018, Nvidia's revenue fell short of expectations, triggering a sharp drop in its stock price of nearly 28% in two days, resulting in significant losses for investors. 

At the time, Huang said a “crypto hangover” was to blame.

The Supreme Court dismissal came weeks after justices questioned whether the case presented broad legal implications warranting their intervention.

“I’m not actually sure what rule we could articulate that would be clearer than our cases already say,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said during the Nov. 13 argument.

Screenshot 2024-12-13 124650.png Nvidia Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 13 as of 12:45 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the market being bearish on Nvidia, retail sentiment around the stock has improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago along with an uptick in chatter to ‘high’ levels. 

Investors on Stocktwits remain hopeful that the current decline is merely a temporary correction, with expectations of a rebound.

This marks the second securities fraud case the Supreme Court has declined to hear within the past two months. 

In a similar move last month, the court rejected an appeal by Meta Platforms Inc., which now faces allegations of misleading shareholders over its role in the data-harvesting controversy involving Cambridge Analytica.

Nvidia remains one of the year's top-performing stocks, boasting a 176% gain year-to-date despite recent setbacks.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Recent Stories

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon