Retail Chatter For SEALSQ Soars On $10M Direct Offering To Fuel Quantum Tech Expansion

Stocktwits data revealed a 42% jump in message volume over the past 24 hours to Thursday, adding to a staggering 9,908% increase in chatter since the start of the week.

Retail Chatter For SEALSQ Soars On $10M Direct Offering To Fuel Quantum Tech Expansion
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 1:55 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 1:55 AM IST

Shares of SEALSQ Corp. plunged more than 18% in early Friday trading, a sharp reversal after the stock’s value quadrupled earlier this week. 

Although, the stock later staged a partial recovery and was down just 6% by midday.

The selloff followed the company’s announcement on Thursday of a public offering aimed at raising $10 million by issuing 7.69 million ordinary shares at $1.30 each.

Wednesday marked the stock’s best day this year, with prices nearly doubling. 

LAES_2024-12-13_13-24-03.png SEALSQ stock movement year-to-date. | Source: TradingView

However, concerns over shareholder dilution and the broader implications of the offering seemed to have tempered this momentum.

Retail interest in SEALSQ has surged dramatically amid the volatility. 

Data from Stocktwits showed a 42% spike in message activity over the past 24 hours to Thursday, adding to a staggering 9,908% increase in chatter since Monday. 

The number of users tracking the stock also climbed by 11% in the last 24 hours, following a 50% increase earlier in the week.

The direct offering has sparked significant debate on the platform over whether existing shareholders’ ownership will be reduced, given that the public offering price was above the market price at the time.

SEALSQ plans to use the funds to accelerate the deployment of its next-generation post-quantum semiconductor technology and ASIC capabilities in the U.S. The offering is expected to be finalized by Monday. 

Despite the steep drop, the stock is up nearly 50% so far this year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Costco Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Upbeat

Costco Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Upbeat

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

Recent Stories

Costco Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Upbeat

Costco Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Upbeat

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon